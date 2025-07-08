DC33 workers’ strike in Philadelphia heads into second week, city asks residents to follow trash rules
The city appears to be digging in for a long strike as District Council 33 union workers are looking for more money than the city wants to spend.
As Philadelphia officials urge residents to follow trash regulations, the union representing nearly 9,000 blue-collar city workers is showing its resolve to continue to fight for better pay.
Carlton Williams, who heads the city’s Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, traveled to a pristine trash-transfer site in South Philadelphia on Monday afternoon to encourage residents to follow guidelines for dropping off trash at designated drop-off centers around the city. He said if people follow city rules, they will not have problems getting trash to the dump sites.
Williams said people should only take trash to neighborhood dumpsters on their normal collection day and not dump trash if the dumpsters are full.
“When people start dumping outside of these dumpsters, that means I have to bring in additional crews to be able to service these areas,” he said. “It becomes a problem not only to collect but for the residents that live in this location.”
He said the temporary drop-off sites are only for residential trash. Williams said some businesses have been caught dumping commercial trash in the dumpsters.
“In Logan this weekend, we’ve had a business take rotten chicken and unused oil and place it at our location. Needless to say, this person will be held accountable,” he said. “They were arrested and they will be held to the fullest extent of our new process with our law department.”
The penalties could include fines over $5,000 and possible vehicle impoundment.
Union rallies, remains on strike
As the city was explaining the dumpster rules, District Council 33 held a rally at the site of a picket line in Port Richmond, where two members were struck by a car over the weekend.
Greg Boulware, head of the union, said he was disappointed that Mayor Cherelle Parker had failed to say anything about the automobile accident that sent his members to the hospital.
The head of the AFSCME national union, Lee Saunders, also spoke at the rally, saying union members nationwide were behind the local workers on the picket lines.
“You are the everyday heroes,” Saunders said. “Everyday heroes must be treated with respect and dignity, and that means money.”
Saunders added that there is union solidarity in the walkout.
“You have sisters and brothers across this country, we stand with you until, not if, but until, you win,” he said.
The union members will be missing their first paycheck come Thursday, but a local credit union is offering 1% loans to help the workers survive the lack of pay.
Boulware said union negotiators have made a new offer to the city that could rekindle stalled talks, but he has said they are not ready to move on the financial aspects of the deal.
The union has requested 5% raises each year over the next three years. The city is offering just under 9%, according to sources close to the talks.
