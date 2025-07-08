DC33 workers’ strike in Philadelphia heads into second week, city asks residents to follow trash rules

The city appears to be digging in for a long strike as District Council 33 union workers are looking for more money than the city wants to spend.

Trash accumulates along Wyalusing Avenue near 51st Street where the city set up dumpsters for a temporary trash drop-off site, July 7, 2025. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As Philadelphia officials urge residents to follow trash regulations, the union representing nearly 9,000 blue-collar city workers is showing its resolve to continue to fight for better pay.

Carlton Williams, who heads the city’s Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, traveled to a pristine trash-transfer site in South Philadelphia on Monday afternoon to encourage residents to follow guidelines for dropping off trash at designated drop-off centers around the city. He said if people follow city rules, they will not have problems getting trash to the dump sites.

Williams said people should only take trash to neighborhood dumpsters on their normal collection day and not dump trash if the dumpsters are full.

Overflowing dumpster on Wyalusing Avenue is marked with graffiti
An overflowing dumpster on Wyalusing Avenue is marked with graffiti blaming Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker for the municipal workers strike, July 7, 2025. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“When people start dumping outside of these dumpsters, that means I have to bring in additional crews to be able to service these areas,” he said. “It becomes a problem not only to collect but for the residents that live in this location.”

He said the temporary drop-off sites are only for residential trash. Williams said some businesses have been caught dumping commercial trash in the dumpsters.

Carlton Williams points to a dumpster
Carlton Williams, director of Philadelphia’s Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, points to one of three empty dumpsters in South Philly, July 7, 2025. (Tom MacDonald/WHYY)

“In Logan this weekend, we’ve had a business take rotten chicken and unused oil and place it at our location. Needless to say, this person will be held accountable,” he said. “They were arrested and they will be held to the fullest extent of our new process with our law department.”

The penalties could include fines over $5,000 and possible vehicle impoundment.

Union rallies, remains on strike

As the city was explaining the dumpster rules, District Council 33 held a rally at the site of a picket line in Port Richmond, where two members were struck by a car over the weekend.

Greg Boulware, head of the union, said he was disappointed that Mayor Cherelle Parker had failed to say anything about the automobile accident that sent his members to the hospital.

The head of the AFSCME national union, Lee Saunders, also spoke at the rally, saying union members nationwide were behind the local workers on the picket lines.

“You are the everyday heroes,” Saunders said. “Everyday heroes must be treated with respect and dignity, and that means money.”

Saunders added that there is union solidarity in the walkout.

“You have sisters and brothers across this country, we stand with you until, not if, but until, you win,” he said.

CLIP workers cleared trash off of Wyalusing Ave.
Community Life Improvement Program workers cleared trash off of Wyalusing Avenue near 50th Street in Philadelphia on day seven of a municipal services worker strike, July 7, 2025. (Ryan Chi/ WHYY News)

The union members will be missing their first paycheck come Thursday, but a local credit union is offering 1% loans to help the workers survive the lack of pay.

Boulware said union negotiators have made a new offer to the city that could rekindle stalled talks, but he has said they are not ready to move on the financial aspects of the deal.

The union has requested 5% raises each year over the next three years. The city is offering just under 9%, according to sources close to the talks.

  • Trash spilled out of temporary dumpsters onto Wyalusing Ave
    Trash spilled out of temporary dumpsters onto Wyalusing Avenue near 50th Street in Philadelphia on day seven of a municipal services worker strike, July 7, 2025. (Ryan Chi/WHYY News)
  • Trash overflows the dumpsters at the intersection of Snyder and Point Breeze avenues
    Trash overflows the dumpsters at the intersection of Snyder and Point Breeze avenues, a temporary drop-off site while municipal workers are on strike. A truck can't reach the dumpsters to take them away because of the debris surrounding them, July 7, 2025. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Non-union workers clear away trash at drop-off site at 51st Street and Wyalusing Avenue
    Non-union workers clear away mounds of trash that accumulated around a drop-off site at 51st Street and Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia, July 7, 2025. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Non-union workers clear away mounds of trash
    Non-union workers clear away mounds of trash that accumulated around a drop-off site at 51st Street and Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia, July 7, 2025. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • A pedestrian walking around trash mound along Wyalusing Avenue
    A pedestrian walks around the mounds of trash that have accumulated along Wyalusing Avenue near a temporary trash drop-off site in West Philadelphia, July 7, 2025. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Trash in a temporary dumpster at 26th and Snyder Ave
    Trash in a temporary dumpster at 26th Street and Snyder Avenue in Philadelphia on day seven of a municipal services worker strike, July 7, 2025. (Ryan Chi for WHYY News)
  • Trash piled up on Wyalusing Avenue near Cathedral Cemetery
    Trash piles up on Wyalusing Avenue near Cathedral Cemetery in West Philadelphia as the municipal workers strike continues, July 7, 2025. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Trash overflows the dumpsters at the intersection of Snyder and Point Breeze avenues
    Trash overflows the dumpsters at the intersection of Snyder and Point Breeze avenues, a temporary drop-off site while municipal workers are on strike, July 7, 2025. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

