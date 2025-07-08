From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As Philadelphia officials urge residents to follow trash regulations, the union representing nearly 9,000 blue-collar city workers is showing its resolve to continue to fight for better pay.

Carlton Williams, who heads the city’s Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, traveled to a pristine trash-transfer site in South Philadelphia on Monday afternoon to encourage residents to follow guidelines for dropping off trash at designated drop-off centers around the city. He said if people follow city rules, they will not have problems getting trash to the dump sites.

Williams said people should only take trash to neighborhood dumpsters on their normal collection day and not dump trash if the dumpsters are full.