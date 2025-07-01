Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



Philadelphia’s largest blue-collar union is on strike as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday following weeks of negotiations over pay.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33 represents 9,000 city workers, including sanitation workers, city mechanics, 911 dispatchers and school crossing guards.

This is the first time the union has walked off the job in nearly 40 years, when a 20-day strike led to trash piling up on city streets.

City leaders said they are prepared for the potential work stoppage. Emergency 911 call centers will remain operational, according to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, but he warned residents of longer-than-average response times.

Sanitation and trash pickup services will operate in a “modified capacity,” according to Mayor Cherelle Parker. The city plans to establish 63 trash neighborhood drop-off sites throughout the city.

The Philadelphia Water Department will also operate with a reduced workforce. Staff will be “cross-training” to ensure drinking water and wastewater services continue uninterrupted, Parker said, but warned of service impacts and longer wait times for repairs.

