Philadelphia public pools: Opening dates for 2025 summer season

More than 60 city pools will open on a rolling basis. Here’s what to know.

three children playing in a pool

File - Children celebrating a swim at a pool in Fishtown (Emma Lee/WHYY)

As temperatures climb in Philadelphia, city officials are preparing to open more than 60 public pools.

Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson on Thursday unveiled the city’s public pool schedule. Hunting Park Pool will host the city’s “first jump” on Friday to kick off the summer swimming season. Others will follow on a rolling basis.

Here’s what to know:

When will my Philly public pool open in 2025?

Friday, June 13

Saturday, June 14

Sunday, June 15

Monday, June 16

Tuesday, June 17

Wednesday, June 18

Thursday, June 19

Friday, June 20

Saturday, June 21

Sunday, June 22

Subsequent pool openings will be added as they are made available.

Related Content

9 Philly public pools won’t open in 2025

Some public pools won’t operate this summer due to Rebuild project construction or capital repairs, per the city.

  • 12th and Cambria Pool
  • Amos Pool
  • Baker Pool
  • Cecil B. Moore Pool
  • Cohen (Hillside) Pool
  • F.J. Myers Pool
  • McVeigh Pool
  • Sample Pool
  • Ziehler Pool

Does Philly have enough lifeguards this year?

Hiring summer lifeguards hasn’t always been easy. City public pools have previously grappled with lifeguard shortages, leading to fewer pool openings.

In 2025, though, “we are on track to open our pools as planned,” Slawson said in a press release. Nearly 400 lifeguards and pool maintenance attendants have committed to the summer season.

