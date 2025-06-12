Philadelphia public pools: Opening dates for 2025 summer season
More than 60 city pools will open on a rolling basis. Here’s what to know.
As temperatures climb in Philadelphia, city officials are preparing to open more than 60 public pools.
Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson on Thursday unveiled the city’s public pool schedule. Hunting Park Pool will host the city’s “first jump” on Friday to kick off the summer swimming season. Others will follow on a rolling basis.
Here’s what to know:
When will my Philly public pool open in 2025?
Friday, June 13
- Hunting Park Pool – 900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140
- Kelly Pool – 4231 Lansdowne Drive, 19131
Saturday, June 14
- Fox Chase Pool – 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111
- Schmidt Pool – 113-23 W. Ontario St., 19140
- Penrose Pool – 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., 19122
Sunday, June 15
- Gathers Pool – 2501-19 W. Diamond St., 19121
Monday, June 16
- Samuel Pool – 3539 Gaul St., 19134.
- Jacobs Pool – 4500 Linden Ave., 19114
- Fishtown Pool – 1202-32 E. Montgomery Ave., 19125
Tuesday, June 17
- Fletcher Pool – 743-81 N. 48th St., 19139
- Marian Anderson Pool – 740 S. 17th St., 19146
Wednesday, June 18
- Ridgway Pool – 1301 Carpenter St., 19147
- Pleasant Pool – 6720 Boyer St., 19119
- Feltonville Pool – 4726-4700 Ella St., 19120
Thursday, June 19
- Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., 19115
- Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135
Friday, June 20
- Bridesburg Pool – 4625 Richmond St., 19137
- Morris Estate Pool – 1610 W. Chelten Ave, 19126
Saturday, June 21
- Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131
- Northern Liberties Pool – 321 Fairmount Ave., 19123
Sunday, June 22
- Kendrick Pool – 5822-24 Ridge Ave., 19128
Subsequent pool openings will be added as they are made available.
9 Philly public pools won’t open in 2025
Some public pools won’t operate this summer due to Rebuild project construction or capital repairs, per the city.
- 12th and Cambria Pool
- Amos Pool
- Baker Pool
- Cecil B. Moore Pool
- Cohen (Hillside) Pool
- F.J. Myers Pool
- McVeigh Pool
- Sample Pool
- Ziehler Pool
Does Philly have enough lifeguards this year?
Hiring summer lifeguards hasn’t always been easy. City public pools have previously grappled with lifeguard shortages, leading to fewer pool openings.
In 2025, though, “we are on track to open our pools as planned,” Slawson said in a press release. Nearly 400 lifeguards and pool maintenance attendants have committed to the summer season.
