Philadelphia public pools: Opening dates for 2025 summer season

As temperatures climb in Philadelphia, city officials are preparing to open more than 60 public pools.

Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson on Thursday unveiled the city’s public pool schedule. Hunting Park Pool will host the city’s “first jump” on Friday to kick off the summer swimming season. Others will follow on a rolling basis.

Here’s what to know:

When will my Philly public pool open in 2025?

Friday, June 13

Hunting Park Pool – 900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140

Kelly Pool – 4231 Lansdowne Drive, 19131

Saturday, June 14

Sunday, June 15

Gathers Pool – 2501-19 W. Diamond St., 19121

Monday, June 16

Samuel Pool – 3539 Gaul St., 19134.

Jacobs Pool – 4500 Linden Ave., 19114

Fishtown Pool – 1202-32 E. Montgomery Ave., 19125

Tuesday, June 17

Fletcher Pool – 743-81 N. 48th St., 19139

Marian Anderson Pool – 740 S. 17th St., 19146

Wednesday, June 18

Ridgway Pool – 1301 Carpenter St., 19147

Pleasant Pool – 6720 Boyer St., 19119

Feltonville Pool – 4726-4700 Ella St., 19120

Thursday, June 19

Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., 19115

Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135

Friday, June 20

Bridesburg Pool – 4625 Richmond St., 19137

Morris Estate Pool – 1610 W. Chelten Ave, 19126

Saturday, June 21

Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131

Northern Liberties Pool – 321 Fairmount Ave., 19123

Sunday, June 22

Kendrick Pool – 5822-24 Ridge Ave., 19128

Subsequent pool openings will be added as they are made available.