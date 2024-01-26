Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A busy neighborhood library in North Philadelphia is getting a makeover through the city’s Rebuild program.

Work is expected to start this summer at the Cecil B. Moore Library, which serves Sharswood, Strawberry Mansion and Brewerytown. The improvements include new HV/AC and electrical systems. The project will also bring new windows, ADA-accessible bathrooms, as well as new paint and furnishings.

An elevator will also be installed so the library’s basement, which includes a community room, is more accessible. And the grates on the outside of the building will be removed as part of an effort to make the branch near 23rd Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue more visible and welcoming.

“It’s huge,” said library supervisor Arrick Underhill. “We’re a third space where people can come and hang out for free all day if they want to, but it needs to be attractive to come in here and do that.”