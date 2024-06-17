Heat wave

Prolonged excessive heat, often combined with excessive humidity.

Heat index

A number in degrees Fahrenheit explaining how hot it feels when relative humidity is added to the air temperature.

Excessive Heat Watch

Weather conditions indicate a potential excessive heat event in the next 24 to 72 hours.

Excessive Heat Warning

Daytime temperatures are expected to be 105° or higher over the next two days.

Heat Advisory

The temperature is expected to go above 100° in the next 12 hours.

Code Red

During extremely hot weather — when the forecast includes at least three consecutive days of 95-degree Fahrenheit temperatures and above with high humidity — Philadelphia’s Office of Homeless Services will declare a Code Red.

During a Code Red event, the city implements special measures to keep people experiencing homelessness safe. Those measures include 24-hour outreach to find unhoused people and transport them to safe indoor spaces and opening all available beds within the city’s emergency housing network for those in need.

If residents see a person who appears unhoused during a Code Red, they are urged to request a street outreach team by contacting the city’s Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984.

During Code Red events, all dogs must be either indoors or have access to shelter that meets the following requirements:

Suitable size to accommodate the dog both standing and lying

Made of durable material with a solid, moisture-proof floor raised at least two inches from the ground

Access to drinking water available in a clean, liquid state

Free from excessive dirt, trash and waste

One or more areas of shade large enough to accommodate their lations of the city ordinance may result in penalties of $500 or more

If residents see a pet outside during a Code Red, they are urged to contact Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) at 267-385-3800 and dial 1 to speak with the dispatcher. Residents may also file a report online will all of the available information.

ACCT also provides free straw for caretakers or owners of pets and community cats who spend most or all of their time outdoors.

Here’s how you can keep your pet(s) safe — and comfortable — in extreme heat.

Heat Health Emergency

A Heat Health Emergency, which often overlaps with a Code Red, is declared by the city when the expected heat index meets thresholds that track when people go to the hospital for heat-related syndromes, according to James Garrow, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

An HHE declaration kicks off the city’s response to extreme heat, including extended hours at some libraries acting as cooling centers, and utility shutoff pauses.

During a Heat Health Emergency, the city of Philadelphia urges residents to go to an air-conditioned space. If air conditioning is unavailable, residents may visit the city’s cooling centers, pools, or spraygrounds. If you must go outside amid scorching temps, here’s what to watch out for and how to stay safe.

Residents are also encouraged to keep blinds and curtains closed during the day, open windows to let in a breeze if it cools down at night, and take cold showers or baths to help stay cool.