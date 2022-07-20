The Philadelphia Water Dept had been scheduled to resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts today, following a two-year moratorium due to the pandemic. But shutoffs will be delayed once again because a citywide “Heat Health Emergency” went into effect.

Shutoffs will resume after the emergency declaration is lifted. Predictions call for temperatures to be in the 90s for the next several days. Predictions expect a high of 100 degrees on Sunday.

In 2011, 35 people died from heat-related causes in Philadelphia. The city also dealt with multiple 100-degree days that year.

For the past two years, the Philadelphia Water Department has had a moratorium on residential shutoffs due to the pandemic. The shutoffs were supposed to resume Wednesday. Public Information Officer Brian Rademaekers said not being able to force customers to pay with the threat of shutting off their water had a negative financial impact on the department, and that’s one of the reasons it needed to resume collections.

The department is working to get more customers connected to aid if they need it. In May, the city introduced new policies to aid customers at risk of missing payments. The level of delinquency that triggers a shutoff notice has been raised from $150 to $1,000. Customers enrolled in the Tiered Assistance Program and the Senior Citizen Discount program will be protected from their services being shut off until Nov. 30, 2022.

People can also apply for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. Crisis grants can be provided for drinking water and wastewater service, up to $2,500 each. Crisis situations include those with past-due water bills, or facing the termination of utility service.