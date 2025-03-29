From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

About 4,500 Philadelphia residents are at risk of losing access to their water, according to the Philadelphia Water Department.

The winter moratorium, which takes place annually, comes to an end April 1 this year. The water department is urging residents who received shutoff notices to seek help if they need assistance paying their bills.

“You really don’t want to get your water shut off,” said Brian Rademaekers, a spokesperson for the water department. “There’s extra fees that come with it. It is extremely disruptive not even being able to flush your toilet, let alone have a glass of water or take a shower. It really makes the house uninhabitable. Do not wait for that shutoff to occur.”

The water department said it sends out far fewer shutoff notices than it did during pre-pandemic times. In 2019, 25,000 people were at risk of losing access to their water supply. Rademaekers attributes the 80% drop to a number of new assistance programs.

The Raise Your Hand program exempts households with seniors, kids and people with disabilities from water shutoffs. Residents can also apply for the city’s Tiered Assistance Program, which allows them to pay their water bills based on their incomes.

The water department is also automatically enrolling residents in assistance programs when they qualify, and it partners with the city’s Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity to personally reach out to eligible residents. Today, about 60,000 residents take advantage of the water department’s various initiatives, Rademaekers said.

“[Shutoffs are] sort of a last resort,” he said. “It’s not only disruptive, and frankly traumatic, for people when they get their water turned off, it’s also expensive for us. We lose revenue, we have to get staff out there, and it’s disruptive for communities.”