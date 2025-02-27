City of Philadelphia requests water, sewer rate hike

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

The Philadelphia Water Department wants to raise water and sewer rates in the city by more than 16% over the coming two years.

The water department said the proposed rate increase, which must be approved by the city’s Water, Sewer and Storm Water Rate Board, is driven by rising labor and equipment costs, as well as new federal regulations requiring water providers to take steps to improve surface and drinking water quality.

The average ratepayer could face a monthly bill of about $91 starting in September, and almost $97 dollars the following year if the increase is approved, according to the water department.

“We’ve sought close to a billion dollars in aid over the last few years through either low-interest loans or grant money, and we’re continuing to do that,” said water department spokesperson Brian Rademaekers. “But the fact is we need to be able to count on accurate rates to pay for the costs that we know are coming down the pike.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is requiring water providers to invest in technology to remove the toxic class of “forever chemicals,” known as PFAS, from drinking water in the next few years, and to remove lead pipes over the next decade.