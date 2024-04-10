The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced its first limits on toxic “forever chemicals” in public drinking water nationwide.

Drinking water providers will be required over five years to monitor and treat its water to reduce PFAS levels to almost zero, and inform their customers if the chemicals exceed the EPA’s limits.

President Joe Biden’s Investing In America agenda has set aside $1 billion to help water providers eliminate PFAS. The funding is part of $9 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law dollars allocated to address PFAS.

EPA said its goal is to address increasing concerns about PFAS, a large class of chemicals used in hundreds of everyday products, and its links to numerous serious health problems, including some cancers.

“This standard will reduce PFAS exposure to approximately 100 million people … This action will prevent thousands of deaths and reduce tens of thousands of serious illnesses,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan during a press conference. “With today’s action, we are one huge step closer to finally shutting off the tap on forever chemicals once and for all.”

PFAS chemicals have tainted the water, air and soil across the country for decades. The chemicals have been widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware, waterproof clothing and some food packaging, as well as in firefighting foam.

Water supplies located near military bases and airports — from Bucks and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania to the cities of New Castle and Dover in Delaware — have been particularly impacted by the historical use of firefighting foam. Residents in New Castle and elsewhere have exceedingly high levels of PFAS in their bloodstreams, according to studies.

Almost half of drinking water in the U.S. contains the toxic class of chemicals PFAS, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.