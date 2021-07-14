The State of Delaware has reached a landmark $50 million settlement with three local chemical giants — DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva — over water pollution and related contamination from the toxic class of compounds known as PFAS.

Also known as “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment, Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances have been around since the 1940s. They include thousands of compounds used in the production of such household and personal items as nonstick (Teflon) cookware, water-repellent clothing, and carpeting, among many others. They also have been used in firefighting foam, which resulted in contaminated drinking water around military bases in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and elsewhere. Contaminated wells near Dover Air Force Base have been found as well. Exposure is linked to some cancers, as well as high cholesterol and thyroid problems.

State Attorney General Kathy Jennings, whose office negotiated what she called the largest settlement in an environmental damage case, said the money will be put into a trust fund to pay for:

Purifying drinking water and restoring natural resources, including wildlife habitats, and aquatic resources.

Environmental sampling and testing to ascertain the presence of PFAS and other contaminants in the ground, water, and air.

Research and development, with a focus on PFAS detection and abatement technologies.

Community environmental justice and equity grants, including funding for community health clinics and initiatives in communities located near industrial and manufacturing areas known to be impacted by PFAS contamination.

The three companies, headquartered in Delaware, have also agreed to pay the state an additional $25 million over the next years if similar claims in other states are settled for more than $50 million.