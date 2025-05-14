From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Chester’s state-appointed receiver Michael Doweary is asking the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania for permission to block the Stormwater Authority of the City of Chester from paying salaries to board members.

“The fact is that there is a blatant conflict,” he said at Tuesday’s monthly public meeting. “There is double dipping and there are matters here that need to be addressed.”

Doweary has long asserted Chester City Council didn’t approve the board’s expansion from five to nine positions or paying members salaries. Previous requests for SAC to halt payday for leadership and remove unauthorized board members have gone ignored.

The receiver’s office estimated SAC has doled out $816,000 in “improper salary payments” since 2017. Doweary requested Tuesday the city’s recovery plan explicitly prohibit board member salaries, bar the city’s elected officials from serving on paid boards and limit SAC to five board positions.

If approved, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania would codify a number of ethics initiatives that would compel the authority to comply with his demands.

“This is not only critical to ensuring that SAC operates properly and legally, but also necessary for Chester residents and businesses to have any confidence in their government,” the legal petition read. “After all, what message does it send to the public if City authorities and City elected officials can disregard the law to their benefit?”