Councilmembers Fred Green and Portia West receive salaries from City of Chester for their public service.

The pair also serve on the board of the Stormwater Authority for the City of Chester — where they earn an additional salary.

First-term Mayor Stefan Roots alleges Green and West are violating Article II, Section 202 of the city charter, which states that no councilmember should “hold any other compensated position in the City of Chester government.”

This prohibition does not include non-paying positions with any local, state or federal board or authority.

“It’s really just a matter of playing by the rules. With a city that’s in the trouble that we’re in, we really can’t risk making any missteps moving forward,” Roots said in an interview.

In a statement to WHYY News, first-term Councilmember Green affirmed his position on the stormwater authority and said he will continue to serve.

​​”We do not feel that we are in violation of the city charter because Title 11 of the Third-Class city code allows elected officials to sit on any boards, and this is parallel with Title 8, borough code,” Green said. “Based on this there is no conflict with us sitting on any paid board or commission.”