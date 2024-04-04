Chester County organizations to host ‘poverty simulation’

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Kennett Area Community Service (KACS) and the Chester County Partnership to End Homelessness are hosting a role-playing event where community members “experience” the challenges of living paycheck to paycheck. It’s called a “poverty simulation”.

“This is not a game,” said Cheryl Miles, community housing development director for KACS. “This is an opportunity for people to get a snapshot of what a person may experience.”

The event will begin with a 30-minute orientation and end with a debriefing. The simulation itself will reduce four weeks of living in poverty to an hour, with each week lasting only 15 minutes.

In those 15-minute “weeks,” people will be assigned a family role and given tasks, such as going to work, traveling to the bank and returning home to their group.

“They will be given responsibilities to take care of their families and resources — or not — to be able to meet the needs of their families,” Miles said. “And they have to use those resources with the various different systems and services in the area to be able to take care of their family.”

The free event, which is being orchestrated in concert with several other partner organizations, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 13 at St. Michael Lutheran Church in Unionville. Registration is required.

Robert Henry, administrator for the Chester County Partnership to End Homelessness, said the event achieves three goals: It raises awareness, builds empathy and sparks a change in participants.

“Folks can learn how to advocate for policies and solutions that address the issue, that address poverty,” Henry said.