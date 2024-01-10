Philadelphia is ‘America’s poorest big city.’ Here’s what that actually means

While Philadelphia’s median household income has been rising rapidly, the growth has been largely uneven — according to Martin, there’s a $40,000 difference in the median household income between white non-Hispanic households and Hispanic households in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia’s median household income still pales in comparison to other East Coast cities like Washington, D.C. The nation’s capital had a median household income of roughly $102,722 in 2022, nearly twice that of Philadelphia’s $57,537.

“I think we should be careful about always talking about Philadelphia’s poverty as a negative.

which is to say part of what it means is Philadelphia is still affordable. And if the argument is that, you want to move more toward a New York City or a San Francisco or a Washington, D.C.

Those places didn’t address poverty. They just pushed poverty into other areas,” Danley said. “And so we have to pay a little attention to what it means to address poverty in Philadelphia. Does it mean the city brings in more wealthy people or does it mean it’s changing the lives of people who are here and while still providing services, affordable housing, and those types of things?”

He said a city gentrifying itself out of poverty is not progress.

When Pew held focus groups as part of its research, some people experiencing poverty in Philadelphia did not consider themselves poor — despite the city’s title as the poorest big city.

“It wasn’t really a useful framework for them. They did not consider themselves to be experiencing poverty, but they could tell us about the challenges that they were facing in the city or the things that they needed and I think really continuing to have a focus on where we have opportunities to provide services to meet residents’ needs, I think that’s more important than that big moniker. Really getting people’s experience out there is the key,” Martin said.

The stigma associated with poverty has real, tangible effects.

“Calling Philadelphia and focusing on it as a crisis of poverty actually has a real impact on Philadelphians, which is to say there’s plenty of research that says people going through job processes are discriminated against based on their ZIP code and that actively undermines the efforts of people to get out of poverty, if we’ve labeled an area as bad and then they’re discriminated against when they apply for a job out of that area. Stigma isn’t just a touchy-feely thing. It’s an actual barrier to the modern economy for people who bear the weight of that stigma,” Danley said.

A spokesperson for Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration did not respond to a request for comment.

However, in Parker’s 100-Day Action Plan, her administration plans on tackling housing access in the immediate future and wages as part of a long-term vision.

“In connecting more Philadelphians to employment, we will be laser-focused on quality jobs — with family-sustaining wages, benefits, and a path to economic mobility,” the document read.

Visit Philadelphia, which was created to develop marketing to “enhance residents’ quality of life and civic pride,” also declined to comment. The tourism nonprofit serves as a marketing agency for the region and states on its website that it’s “all about building image, driving visitation, boosting the economy.”

How does Philadelphia’s poverty impact health outcomes?

Philadelphia’s position as a city with a high concentration of poverty comes at a great cost to the health of impacted residents.

“Often when I talk with folks about this topic, the first thing they think about is health insurance or health care and that’s certainly part of the story,” said Dr. Megan Todd, chief epidemiologist at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. “There are very expensive treatments and we have all heard stories about out-of-pocket expenses, even for life-saving drugs like insulin.

But at least as important as those factors and I would even say more important are the conditions, the environments, the neighborhoods where we live and work and play.”

These environments can either help or hinder health.

Without access to stable, high-quality housing, Todd said a mold or pest-free house might be out of reach. Removing lead paint might become an afterthought if someone lives on a limited income.

Without access to safe open spaces and parks, Todd said exercise might fall down the list of priorities — and with tobacco companies targeting low-income, Black neighborhoods, the list of health impacts gets lengthier.

“There’s a lot of research showing that your immune system can respond less well for fighting off a disease, if you’re experiencing chronic stress. Chronic stress leads to inflammation in your body, which is a risk factor for heart disease — the number one cause of death in Philadelphia and in the country,” Todd said. “And poverty is associated with a lot of those chronic stresses, the chronic stress of not knowing if you’re going to be able to pay rent at the end of the month really does impact your physical health.”

To combat these issues, Todd said the city offers health clinics and vaccines for low cost or free care, but she said that health issues must be included in all policy conversations.