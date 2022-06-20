The historical ‘messy, moral dilemma’ of marketing menthol cigarettes to Black communities

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration estimates that its proposed ban on menthol cigarettes could reduce as many as 200,000 tobacco-related deaths among African Americans.

The proposal, which is taking public comments until July 5, is a long time coming: A whopping 85% of Black smokers use menthol tobacco products, and advertisers have had a long history of marketing the flavor to this group.

In Philadelphia in the 1980s, a vocal group of Black community leaders was able to stop a new brand of menthols from making it to market, after the activists captured the attention of a federal official.

HHS Secretary Louis Sullivan: ‘This is corporate irresponsibility’

It was 1989, and Louis Sullivan was on a flight from the Middle East to Philadelphia, when the then-U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services first spotted the headline in the International Herald Tribune: A community coalition in Philadelphia was protesting the planned launch of a new menthol cigarette brand called “Uptown.”

“It was very clear that this was targeted toward the Black community,” Sullivan said in a recent interview with WHYY News.

In its heyday, North Philadelphia’s Uptown Theater, located at Broad and Dauphin, hosted famous Black entertainers, like the Jackson Five, Marvin Gaye, Martha Reeves, and Run DMC.

Not only was the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company using the theater’s name to target menthol cigarettes to Black customers, but it was also planning a six-month test run in Philadelphia for its new product.

Sullivan — who served as HHS secretary under President George Bush from 1989 to 1993 and is now chairman of the Sullivan Alliance to Transform the Health Professions in Washington, D.C — was heading to speak at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I told my staff, ‘Don’t send the draft of my speech over to the White House until the morning that I’m going to be in Philadelphia.’ The reason for that was I was very much aware that the tobacco companies frequently work to have former members of their staff working as White House assistants to look out for the interests of the tobacco industry,” he said.

In an unprecedented move, Sullivan wrote a letter to the CEO of R.J. Reynolds, calling the Uptown marketing “despicable.”

“I said, ‘This is corporate irresponsibility. This is really earning dollars at the expense of the health of the Black community,’ and I demanded that R.J. Reynolds stop its plans to introduce this cigarette into Philadelphia.’”