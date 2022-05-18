Psychiatrist Dr. Ankur Desai, medical director for behavioral health at Ameri-Health Caritas in New Jersey, said that even though most people are not directly harmed from acts of gun violence, listening and watching about them are a form of “vicarious trauma.”

“You’re actually traumatized from just the images hearing about it,” Desai said. “And then you end up doing more research or reading about — the kind of the events that led up to the tragedy and kind of the sequelae that happen after the tragedy.”

Desai said that there has been an increased awareness of mental health needs as a result of these incidents. He also said that it’s helpful to take breaks from news and social media to avoid constant exposure to traumatic images.

“I try to encourage people just practically to keep it simple,” he said. “To give themself either a morning time or an evening time to kind of catch up on the on the date events, but to try to stay away from having it on continuously or accessing it continuously,” he added.

Thomas also encourages her clients to manage their time on social media and to view the news less often. She believes that for Black people, it’s important to understand that taking space to not worry about the risks for black communities is healthy.

But even as a mental health professional, Thomas faces a difficult dilemma when limiting herself from staying informed – she is still a Black mother. And as a Black mother, knowing about acts of racial violence is what helps her protect her son.

“It makes me angry every single time. And yet I have to do it. Because if I don’t do it, then I’m sending him out into the world unprepared,” she said.