Cherry Hill team taking emotional support dogs to Buffalo after mass shooting
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A group of certified crisis counselors out of South Jersey and their comfort dogs have been called upon to help a community in mourning after the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.
The Tri-State Canine Response Team out of Cherry Hill began the road trip Monday morning with their trained emotional support dogs.
“We have a chocolate lab, bull mastiff, golden retriever, and Bedlington,” said volunteer Pamela Bolden.
They’re making the six-hour drive to Buffalo to help in the community where police said a gunman killed 10 people in a supermarket during a racially motivated shooting.
The canines will be there to comfort emergency responders who were first on the scene, families and friends of the victims, as well as the community.
“They are like our co-therapists,” said Janice Campbell, founder and President of Tri-State Canine Response Team.
“We’ve had over 10 major deployments. Our first deployment was to the Pulse nightclub. We’ve been to Mandalay Bay. We’ve been to California for the wildfires,” Campbell said.
The all-volunteer group is currently running a campaign to raise money this month for Mental Health Awareness Month.
Their goal is to be financially ready to travel while keeping hope that fewer families will be struck by tragedy.
“It’s just way too many times that we’re getting requests to come out. We will always go, we will be there for the community, but it’s just happening too often,” Campbell said.
Campbell said the Tri-State Canine Response Team will be in Buffalo at least until Friday and will send additional support if requested.