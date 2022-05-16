Cherry Hill team taking emotional support dogs to Buffalo after mass shooting

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A group of certified crisis counselors out of South Jersey and their comfort dogs have been called upon to help a community in mourning after the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

The Tri-State Canine Response Team out of Cherry Hill began the road trip Monday morning with their trained emotional support dogs.

“We have a chocolate lab, bull mastiff, golden retriever, and Bedlington,” said volunteer Pamela Bolden.

They’re making the six-hour drive to Buffalo to help in the community where police said a gunman killed 10 people in a supermarket during a racially motivated shooting.

The canines will be there to comfort emergency responders who were first on the scene, families and friends of the victims, as well as the community.