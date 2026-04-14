Family seeks answers after South Jersey woman found dead in Zanzibar

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The death of a South Jersey woman is drawing international attention as her family searches for answers about what happened in the Zanzibar region of Tanzania.

Ashly Robinson’s parents spoke to Action News from Delaware. They say they have not received clear information from officials in Tanzania or from her fiancé about what happened to her.

“My daughter Ashly, she’s no longer here with us, and we’re trying to find out why,” said her mother, Yolanda Denise Endres.

“Uncertainty. Mystery. Anger. Sadness. It’s like a part of me has been taken,” said her father, Harry Robinson.

According to her family, Robinson – an influencer and content creator known online as Ashlee Jenae – was celebrating her 31st birthday in Zanzibar on April 5. She was traveling with her boyfriend of one year, who proposed two days earlier.

“She was starting the next chapter of her life. She called us to FaceTime us to share with us her travel and her vacation,” Endres said.

Less than a week later, she was dead. Her mother said Robinson called on April 8 to say she and her fiancé had argued and were moved to separate rooms.

The next day, Endres said she received a call from the fiancé.

“He told me that Ashly did something to herself and she was being taken to the hospital, and he told me she was stable,” Endres said. “I said what happened, and he told me, it had been 11 hours prior.”