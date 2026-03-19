With increased activity by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents continuing across the region, pediatric clinicians in New Jersey say they’re seeing more young children exhibiting signs of trauma, stress and anxiety.

To help allay those fears, the nonprofit organization Reach Out and Read is working with health clinics across the Garden State, encouraging parents to read aloud to their babies and young children every day.

Helping children feel safe

Shaniqa Williams started reading to her 1-year-old son, Sincere, after visiting the Henry J. Austin Health Center in Trenton. The nonprofit serves as the city’s Federally Qualified Health Center and aims to give families the tools they need for wellness.

“Sometimes during the day, he might be overstimulated, so we’ll take some quiet time out to read, and that helps him to be calm and get back to a good space,” she said.

Dr. Rachael Evans, chief medical officer at the Trenton health center, said that when a parent brings their baby or young child in for an appointment, they are immediately given a book from the Reach Out and Read program and encouraged to read it out loud every day.

“At a time when maybe families are feeling stressed, maybe children are feeling that stress, it’s wonderful to give a family a very concrete way to say you can make this child’s experience better, and that positive childhood experience leads to better health outcomes,” she said. “It becomes a wonderful tool to both conduct the visit, but then also to support the parent reading to the child.”

Maurice Elias, a professor of psychology at Rutgers University, said it’s not surprising that more children are showing signs of anxiety these days.

“Even if young children aren’t aware of what’s going on they can sense greater anxiety in their loved ones, they may not be able to pick up on the news or what’s really happening,” he said. “But they do know what’s going on, so I think this is a real phenomenon.”

Elias said reading aloud to young children is beneficial for them because it occupies them completely, and they are usually next to the parent, or on their lap.

“That physical contact is also very reassuring to young children, and it helps to alleviate other anxieties that they have without them even being aware of it,” he said.

He added that it’s important for adults to be as reassuring to children as possible, even if they don’t really feel that way, and reading aloud to them is a way to offer that reassurance.

“Especially before their bedtime, it will help them be more ready for sleep,” he said.

Elias said he frequently reads out loud to his own 4-year-old grandchild.