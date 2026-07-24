This story originally appeared on 6abc.

After more than 35 years in broadcast, beloved 6abc/WPVI-TV Action News’ chief meteorologist Cecily Tynan announced Thursday that she will be retiring. Her last broadcast will be on Monday, Aug. 31.

Over the course of her career at the station, Tynan has led daily forecasts, as well as extended live coverage for some of the region’s most severe weather events. She guided viewers through Hurricane Sandy, the Blizzard of 1996, devastating tornadoes, record-breaking heat waves, and historic floods, as well as notable seasonal broadcast specials that detailed regional snowfall projections and meteorological changes.

“From the moment she first walked off the elevator and joined Action News, Cecily has been a trusted voice for viewers, a leader in our newsroom, and one of the most talented broadcasters in Philadelphia,” said WPVI-TV General Manager John Morris. “Whether guiding us through storms or being part of our holiday traditions, Cecily has been a part of our lives for a long time. As much as our viewers are going to miss her, we will miss her even more.”

“I’m so honored to have been a member of the 6abc Action News team for more than three decades, starting as the station’s first-ever weekend meteorologist, then becoming its first female chief meteorologist. I’m proud of the work we’ve done and thankful to 6abc viewers for trusting me with their weather forecasts,” said Tynan. “Now, instead of forecasting snow, I’m looking forward to spending my winters in Florida water skiing, traveling and having lots of quality time with my husband, Greg; two adult children, Luke and Emma; and three rescue pups, Nala, Shelby and Charlie. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Tynan joined 6abc as the weekend weather anchor and general assignment reporter in 1995, becoming chief meteorologist in 2009. Since 2024, she has been the Action News weathercaster and chief meteorologist for news broadcasts at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., as well as a streaming-only edition at 6:30 p.m. Before that, she hosted the Saturday evening public affairs show “Primetime Weekend.”

She has also maintained a longstanding association with ABC News, making several guest appearances on “Good Morning America” and “World News Tonight.” Most recently, Tynan served as a featured live correspondent from the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia during ABC’s 24-hour broadcast “Disney Celebrates America.”

During her time at 6abc, she was named Best Weathercaster by Philadelphia Weekly and Best Weathervane by Philadelphia Magazine.

Before joining WPVI-TV, Tynan was a weather and news anchor on “Good Morning Las Vegas” for KTNV. She earned the Best On-Air Talent award from the Las Vegas Electronic Media Awards and Best Weathercaster from the Las Vegas Review Journal. She began her career as the weekend weather anchor and general assignment reporter for WDBJ in Roanoke, Virginia.

Tynan, a native of Connecticut, holds dual degrees in journalism and politics, after graduating magna cum laude from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia. Post-graduation, Tynan completed meteorology education and training to obtain the seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society.