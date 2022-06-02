Philadelphia Jeopardy! champ wins 14th game despite getting beat on Phillies clue

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Mount Airy’s Ryan Long is holding strong on Jeopardy! with a 14-day winning streak, but he wasn’t quick enough to answer a question about a Philadelphia sports team Wednesday night.

The Philadelphia rideshare driver who fosters baby kittens kicked off the “Ballpark Fun” category for $400.

Here was the question: “In an unexpected crossover, the green Phanatic supporting this team since 1978 has a kids’ book with a “Galapagos Gang” of animals.”

The answer? Who are the Phillies?