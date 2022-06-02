Philadelphia Jeopardy! champ wins 14th game despite getting beat on Phillies clue
This story originally appeared on 6abc
Mount Airy’s Ryan Long is holding strong on Jeopardy! with a 14-day winning streak, but he wasn’t quick enough to answer a question about a Philadelphia sports team Wednesday night.
The Philadelphia rideshare driver who fosters baby kittens kicked off the “Ballpark Fun” category for $400.
Here was the question: “In an unexpected crossover, the green Phanatic supporting this team since 1978 has a kids’ book with a “Galapagos Gang” of animals.”
The answer? Who are the Phillies?
Contestant Vanessa Williams beat Long to the buzzer with the correct answer.
Long’s winning streak has secured his place in the Tournament of Champions. He has won a total of $260,100.
The Philadelphia native told Action News last month that he’s an avid reader who has been studying his whole life.
Saturdays just got more interesting.