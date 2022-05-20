Meet Ryan Long, the Philly rideshare driver who’s on a Jeopardy! winning streak

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Mount Airy’s Ryan Long is on a Jeopardy! winning streak.

Long won his fifth game straight on Thursday night, winning a total of $105,801.

The Philadelphia rideshare driver is also winning hearts across the globe.

Long is clearly brilliant, but he is also very humble.

Long is an Uber and Lyft driver trying to pay the bills. He says doctors doubted he would win his battle with COVID-19 last year.

Long also fosters baby kittens.

And in case fans were wondering why he’s been squinting on the show, it’s because he forgot his glasses 3,000 miles away in Philadelphia.

He also only owns two dress shirts, so he’s been rotating them on the show.

“I have to give a shout-out to the wardrobe people because they did wonders with what I brought: two shirts and two sweater vests,” said Long. “That’s all I had. That’s all I could afford. I figured I wasn’t going to be there longer than a day.”