From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Children gathered around a table at the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s North Philadelphia office and shouted out things that made them feel happy as they worked together to write songs about their emotions.

The songwriting workshop, hosted by the Philadelphia Housing Authority and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, aimed to give Philadelphia youth a creative outlet to express themselves and talk openly about mental health.

Ashley Murray, youth peer navigator for NAMI, guided the youth in attendance to list things that made them feel “happy,” such as eating their favorite foods, playing with friends and spending time with their families.

Tyraneika Brown, family enrichment program coordinator for PHA’s Youth and Family Center, helped arrange the workshop, which she said is necessary in the community. Growing up, Brown said there were no conversations around her about mental health and wellness.

Once she began working in more spaces with youth, she saw firsthand that these conversations and outlets of expression are important to have as early as possible.

“It’s a need in our community. A lot of people don’t talk about it, a lot of people don’t bring awareness,” Brown said.