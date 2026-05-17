PHA and NAMI host songwriting workshop for Philadelphia youth during Mental Health Awareness Month
The therapeutic songwriting workshop was designed to give young people a creative outlet to discuss their mental health.
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Children gathered around a table at the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s North Philadelphia office and shouted out things that made them feel happy as they worked together to write songs about their emotions.
The songwriting workshop, hosted by the Philadelphia Housing Authority and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, aimed to give Philadelphia youth a creative outlet to express themselves and talk openly about mental health.
Ashley Murray, youth peer navigator for NAMI, guided the youth in attendance to list things that made them feel “happy,” such as eating their favorite foods, playing with friends and spending time with their families.
Tyraneika Brown, family enrichment program coordinator for PHA’s Youth and Family Center, helped arrange the workshop, which she said is necessary in the community. Growing up, Brown said there were no conversations around her about mental health and wellness.
Once she began working in more spaces with youth, she saw firsthand that these conversations and outlets of expression are important to have as early as possible.
“It’s a need in our community. A lot of people don’t talk about it, a lot of people don’t bring awareness,” Brown said.
The workshop is part of a monthly series for the Youth and Family Center’s ”Friendship Club,” for youth ages 4 to 13. The goal of the club is to facilitate more activities and creative expression workshops for youth in Philadelphia.
Mahki Goodman, one of the youth who attended the workshop with his brothers, said mental health plays a major role in overall wellness.
“Their mental health all depends on if they’re in a good state of mind,” Goodman said.
Murray, who facilitated the songwriting activity, said these kinds of outlets are an important and fun way to build important social-emotional skills.
Murray said she believed that she was the only one who felt stifled by not talking about her emotions when she was younger.
“I realized there are people from different age groups, sections of the city, etc., who have experienced similar things,” she said.
Murray said she got the idea for the workshop from her own childhood, when she wrote songs about her emotions and experiences in a journal that her parents gave her. Murray was encouraged to teach this coping skill to others by her boss, Kyle Carter, CEO of NAMI.
PHA posts information about workshops and other activities on its social media channels.
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