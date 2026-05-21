Delaware

Art Battle Wilmington: Alumni

These combatants are ready for battle, as they’ve been here before. Art Battle Wilmington returns with an alumni showcase featuring artists like Desi Steele, Geraldo “The King of Transit” Gonzalez, K.O. Simms and Sakana Wells, coming back into the arena as seasoned contenders. Just like other iterations, artists work through three 20-minute rounds, all in front of the audience, who determines who moves on. And as with all Art Battles, their work can be purchased afterwards.

New Jersey

Journey Final Frontier Tour: An Evening With

Where : Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.

: Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. When : Saturday, May 23, 7:30 p.m.

: Saturday, May 23, 7:30 p.m. How much: $53 and up

Journey is one of those vintage bands that created hits everyone can sing along to, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Faithfully” and “Any Way You Want It.” Though Steve Perry left the group some years back, mostly due to burnout and nagging health issues, founding guitarist Neal Schon is still around. He “discovered” Filipino vocalist Arnel Pineda, who was doing Journey covers on YouTube with his band in the Philippines. Now, with Pineda fronting the group and the classic material, the group’s fans are looking at a strong conclusion to more than five decades of memorable music.

Special Events

Devon Horse Show & Country Fair

Where : Devon Horse Show Grounds, 23 Dorset Road, Devon, Pa.

: Devon Horse Show Grounds, 23 Dorset Road, Devon, Pa. When : Through Sunday, May 31

: Through Sunday, May 31 How much: $25 and up

First held in 1896 as a small one-day gathering of horse lovers, the Devon Horse Show and Country Fair has grown into the county’s oldest and largest outdoor multibreed horse show, with everything from elite jumper classes and pony breeding divisions to side-saddle, carriage driving and arena eventing. The fair later became a fundraiser for Bryn Mawr Hospital. Among the special events and days are Thursday’s Dog Show at The Horse Show, Ladies’ Day, The Itty Bitty Hat Parade and the Carriage Pleasure Drive. More on the show here.

14th annual Tango Festival

Where : Lithuanian Music Hall, 2715 E. Allegheny Ave., #17

: Lithuanian Music Hall, 2715 E. Allegheny Ave., #17 When : Friday, May 22 – Sunday, May 25

: Friday, May 22 – Sunday, May 25 How much: $30 and up

Produced by the Philadelphia Argentine Tango School, the four-day festival has grown since its 2010 debut into a major international gathering of dancers, teachers and musicians, blending workshops, live music and performances across more than 40 events. The 2026 theme is Conscious Improvisation. That includes beginners of any age who can choose a series of workshops to get started. Pro tip: Online registration is over, but you can purchase tickets and passes at the door.

The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire

Hear ye, hear ye! The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire is an immersive festival built inside Fort Mifflin, transforming it into a village of performers, makers and roaming reenactors. Throughout the day, there are rotating performances in music, comedy, juggling and magic, while artisans on the grounds provide pay-as-you-go handmade goods, food and themed creations. Archery, axe throwing, spear throwing and dagger tossing are among the featured activities, along with “Fight the Knight.” If you dare! Oh, and dressing like you’re bringing 1588 back is absolutely encouraged, if not expected.

Rosé All Day: A Candle Pour Experience

Where : City Winery, 990 Filbert St.

: City Winery, 990 Filbert St. When : Sunday, May 24, 4 p.m.

: Sunday, May 24, 4 p.m. How much: $78

Wine and candlelight are a lovely combination, and at this special event, you can be hands-on with both. Rosé All Day: A Candle Pour is described as a “social workshop” that blends candle-making with a guided rosé tasting. Hosted in partnership with Margaret Lilly Candle & Co., the experience walks guests through crafting a custom candle using summer-inspired scents while sampling curated rosé pours. Given the weekend’s rainy forecast, this sounds like a soothing way to ease the pain of limited holiday weekend beach access.

Arts and culture

‘The America Play’

Suzan-Lori Parks’ 1993 play returns to the Wilma Theater, a piece from one of the most decorated contemporary playwrights. She’s a Pulitzer Prize winner for “Topdog/Underdog” and a MacArthur “Genius” grant recipient. The story centers on the “Foundling Father,” a Black gravedigger who becomes an Abraham Lincoln impersonator and builds “the Great Hole of History,” a tourist site where reenactment and performance blur until you can’t quite separate one from the other. HotHouse member and co-Artistic Director Lindsay Smiling stars and directs.

‘Dear Evan Hansen’

The Arden Theatre Company brings an acclaimed Broadway show to Old City. In 2017, “Dear Evan Hansen” won Tonys for best musical and best score. Written by Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the show was lauded for its portrayal of teenage anxiety and isolation. It’s built around Hansen, a high school student whose life unravels after a private letter has ramifications far beyond its original intention. The Broadway cast recording also won a Grammy for music that includes the tearjerker “You Will Be Found.”

‘Waiting for Westy’

Where : 1435 Arch St., Second Floor

: 1435 Arch St., Second Floor When : Thursday, May 21 to Sunday, May 31

: Thursday, May 21 to Sunday, May 31 How much: $15.35 – $21.50

Produced by Yellow Bicycle Collective, this is the final work in playwright Joshua Crone‘s trilogy about war and its aftermath. The premise is simple: the night before their memorial is unveiled, a group of Vietnam veterans from South Philly learns that retired Gen. William Westmoreland plans to visit their post, forcing them to reckon with their complicated feelings about the war and the man who commanded it. Inspired by real events, it features a cast that includes Crone himself, alongside Thoeger Hansen, Richard Roddy, Lenny Ramos and Bob Bowersox.

Philadelphia Music Video Showcase

Where : Bok Building Auditorium, 1901 S. Ninth St.

: Bok Building Auditorium, 1901 S. Ninth St. When : Thursday, May 21, 7:30 p.m.

: Thursday, May 21, 7:30 p.m. How much: $5 at the door

Philadelphia musicians were asked to provide their video productions for possible inclusion in the annual festival. Now that the ranks have been culled, it’s time to celebrate the films and videos that made the cut. The Bok Building hosts the showcase at its auditorium, which will play the array of chosen videos. The event is open to the public.

May Twilight in the Gardens

Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens opens after dark every fourth Friday from May through October for Twilight in the Gardens, one of South Street’s most beloved warm-weather traditions. The late artist Isaiah Zagar began building the mosaic space in 1994 after 14 years of excavating tunnels, sculpting walls and tiling the 3,000-square-foot space. In 2002, he almost lost it, but the community came through for him. That launched Magic Gardens and the signature event. The 2026 season debuts with Philly soul singer Maya Simone and a workshop with multidisciplinary artist Linda Shen. Pro tip: BYOBBS — bring your own blanket, booze and snacks. This event may be impacted by weather, so check for updates.

MuseumFest

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Saturday, May 23, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Saturday, May 23, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free

MuseumFest allows visitors to move at their own pace between the National Constitution Center, the African American Museum in Philadelphia, the Betsy Ross House, Carpenters’ Hall and the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, collecting stamps for a fest passport along the way. And it’s all for free. Among several special activations, the Constitution Center opens with 18th-century “hoop and stick” games on its sizable lawn. The Betsy Ross House hosts chocolate-making demonstrations and AAMP offers a panel. “Afrofuturism in Costume Design” aligns with its Ruth Carter exhibit.

Latino Arts & Film Festival

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Sunday, May 24 – Sunday, July 5

: Sunday, May 24 – Sunday, July 5 How much: $10 – $150

Founded in 2012 as the Philadelphia Latino Film Festival, the Philadelphia Latino Arts and Film Festival kicks off its 15th season this weekend. Two years ago, the event’s founders changed the name to the Philadelphia Latino Arts & Film Festival to denote an expanded focus. The festival’s LOLA Awards continue to recognize cinematic achievement, and the six-week festival includes networking events and feature, documentary and short films at multiple locations. This year’s film highlights include Melissa Beatriz’s “Philly Rumba” making its Philadelphia premiere, while the Sonia Fritz documentary “Defendamos el Escambrón” makes its international premiere.

Kids

Dinos After Dark

Where : Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

: Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. When : Friday, May 22, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Friday, May 22, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Pay as you wish

If you’re looking for something to do with kids over the holiday weekend that’s budget-friendly and fun, the Academy of Natural Sciences has you covered. The pay-what-you-wish event — they recommend $10, but it’s up to you — turns the museum into an after-hours playground where families can explore dinosaur exhibits and meet Academy scientists. The evening also features a free book fair, plus story times with special guest author Sean Stallworth. For adults, there’s the Dino Drafts Beer Garden inside Dinosaur Hall.

Food and drink

Asian Eats Restaurant Week

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Sunday, May 24 – Sunday, May 31

: Sunday, May 24 – Sunday, May 31 How much: Various prices

It’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, so a great time to check out some Asian cuisine. This seven-day culinary event spotlights over 30 Asian-owned restaurants across the city, from Chinatown classics like Han Dynasty and Sang Kee Peking Duck to lesser-known spots like Manong’s Filipino-American fusion and Korea Taqueria’s Korean-Mexican mashup. Similar to the other restaurant weeks that proliferate in the area, there is special pricing and exclusive menus for the week. Download the Let’s Rallie mobile app to explore an interactive map of participating spots.

Outdoors

Celebration of the Roses

Where : Wyck Historic House and Garden, 6026 Germantown Ave.

: Wyck Historic House and Garden, 6026 Germantown Ave. When : Saturday, May 23, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: Saturday, May 23, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. How much: Free

One of the oldest rose gardens in America is in peak bloom, something that we’ll all agree should be celebrated. Like many things in the city’s Germantown neighborhood, the garden dates back to the early 1800s and has remained in its original layout for over two centuries. The festival offers guided tours of both the garden and Wyck Historic House, along with educational talks and demonstrations. You’ll also find a vendor marketplace, a food truck and beer garden.

Waterfront Parks Season Opener

Where : Spruce Street Harbor Park, RiverRink Summerfest

: Spruce Street Harbor Park, RiverRink Summerfest When : Thursday, May 22, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Thursday, May 22, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go, some experiences are ticketed

Well, it may be a soggy opening day, but the waterfront parks are scheduled to open for the season this week. Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest and Spruce Street Harbor Park return for the season Thursday. The RiverRink Summerfest boasts roller skating under string lights, a 60-foot Ferris wheel, a double-decker carousel, 18-hole mini golf and a Family Fan Zone World Cup viewing event running from June 11 to 19. Spruce Street Harbor Park is a more laid-back vibe, with its colorful hammocks and live music, including the Friday Night Jazz Series.

CareFreeBlackGirl Cookout

Where : One Art Community Center, 1431-39 W. 52nd St.

: One Art Community Center, 1431-39 W. 52nd St. When : Sunday, May 24, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Sunday, May 24, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: $10 – $40 children under 13, free

It started as a small picnic in Brooklyn and now more than a decade later, it has grown into a national tour and lifestyle brand. Each year, the tour visits 10 cities across the U.S., providing opportunities for Black women to showcase their talent and business. The Philly stop brings a full day of food, games, live entertainment, activities and a vendor market, open to all.

Music

Don Toliver: Octane Tour

Houston’s Don Toliver first drew attention when Travis Scott handpicked him for “Can’t Say” on his Grammy-nominated triple-platinum release “Astroworld.” That led to signing with Scott’s Cactus Jack Records and collaborations with Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Kid Cudi and GloRilla, while racking up multiplatinum singles including “Lemonade,” “No Idea,” “After Party” and “Private Landing.” His fifth studio album, “Octane,” dropped in January, debuting at No. 1. Toliver’s 30-city Octane Tour stops in Philly, with special guests SahBabii, SoFaygo and Chase B.

Say You Want A Revolution: Music of Change and Transformation

Where : Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Sunday, May 24, 7 p.m.

: Sunday, May 24, 7 p.m. How much: $44.80 and up

Founded in 1988, the Philadelphia Freedom Band was the first openly LGBTQ+ organization to march in Philadelphia’s Independence Day Parade. Now they’re hosting the 2026 Pride Bands Alliance Conference, culminating in Say You Want a Revolution: Music of Change and Transformation, featuring over 300 musicians from across the country celebrating the semiquincentennial, LGBTQ+ history and the continued struggle for gay rights. The performance includes world premieres of newly commissioned pieces by Michael Evans and local composer Melissa Dunphy.

Ari Lennox: The Vacancy Tour

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Ari Lennox released her third studio album, “Vacancy,” in January, marking her first project since parting ways with J. Cole’s Dreamville Records. Recorded over three years across Atlanta, Los Angeles and Miami, the 15-track album showcases Lennox’s writing on every song while working with hitmaking producers, including Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the duo behind her platinum song, “Pressure.” She’s now on the 31-city Vacancy tour that kicked off in April and runs through early June. It’s bringing her to Philly on Sunday night.