Delaware

Through Being Cool

Where : The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.

: The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del. When : Friday, May 1, 8 p.m.

: Friday, May 1, 8 p.m. How much: $18.60

Emo anyone? Named after the influential 1999 album by Saves the Day, the Wilmington-based group behind Through Being Cool has built a reputation for recreating that late-’90s/early-2000s pop-punk emo sound. Not to be confused with the Devo tribute band with the same moniker, this band runs through the kinds of songs that comforted your angst-filled teenage heart. If you want to go back to those times, or at least those songs, this show is for you.

New Jersey

Down and Derby Wine Festival

Where : Veterans Island at Cooper River Park, N. Park Drive, Pennsauken, N.J.

: Veterans Island at Cooper River Park, N. Park Drive, Pennsauken, N.J. When : Saturday, May 2, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Saturday, May 2, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: $15 – $1,000

It’s Kentucky Derby time, and instead of going all the way to Louisville, you can head to Venice Island. The annual wine festival includes a wide range of pours from regional wineries along with live bands, food trucks, games and a crowd dressed in their best Derby-inspired looks. Now in its fifth year, there are up to 20 wine tastings from 13 different vineyards available. VIP tickets come with perks, of course, including a full-day catered buffet.

Special Events

Festival roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, May 3

: Through Sunday, May 3 How much: Various prices, but mostly free to attend

May’s coming in strong with several festivals all around Philadelphia. On Friday, the quirky Eraserhood Festival, a tribute to filmmaker David Lynch, heads to its new location at Rail Park. Saturday starts with Fishtown Music & Arts Fest, bringing live bands and artists to one of Philly’s most spirited neighborhoods. The South Street Spring Fest incorporates a renaissance faire and a vinyl record party. The Rittenhouse Row Spring Fest brings area eateries and retailers together for a block party; the Northwest neighborhood welcomes and celebrates community at Mt. Airy Day.

2026 Gala

Where : Bristol Riverside Theater, 120 Radcliffe St., Bristol, Pa.

: Bristol Riverside Theater, 120 Radcliffe St., Bristol, Pa. When : Friday, May 1, 6:30 p.m.

: Friday, May 1, 6:30 p.m. How much: $135

Dr. Julie Walker Balcer, the principal at Snyder-Girotti Elementary School, Paul Bencivengo, president and CEO of Visit Bucks County, and Rising Star honoree Kori Wright will be honored at this annual fundraising gala for their contributions to the theater. The 2026 event includes an open bar and performances by tap dancer and Broadway performer DeWitt Fleming Jr., alongside theater actors and vocalists Rebecca Robbins and Keith Spencer. Proceeds directly support the theatre’s programming, education initiatives and community engagement work.

Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

If you pass by the Fillmore and spot piercings, bald guys in obscure band T-shirts and women dressed in black with dark red lipstick and spiky hair, you’ve found the right place for heavy metal fans. The brews and bangers event offers two days of band performances, including headliners Municipal Waste and Power Trip, along with a dozen local featured breweries. It’s 21 and up to drink, but this year the fest has been expanded to all ages. Babies in goth? We’re here for it.

Arts & culture

‘Carrie: The Musical’

Where : Old Academy Players, 3554 Indian Queen Lane

: Old Academy Players, 3554 Indian Queen Lane When : Through May 10

: Through May 10 How much: $25

Terrifying teens with the power of telekinesis only exist in the dark chambers of Stephen King’s imagination. But fortunately, for fans of the horror genre, King’s “Carrie” is one of them. It was his debut novel in 1974, and his themes only got darker from there. In 1976, someone thought the story would make a good movie. They were right, and it became one of King’s first hit adaptations. The musical flopped on Broadway, but the national stage production earned a cult following and has been touring ever since. It’s in Philly for several shows through May 10. Pro tip: It’s not recommended for young children due to its mature themes.

‘Dance Like It’s 1829’

Where : Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American St.

: Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American St. When : Thursday, April 30 – Saturday, May 2

: Thursday, April 30 – Saturday, May 2 How much: $15

Led by choreographer Lauren Putty White alongside composer Brent White and fueled by Philadelphia Dance Projects, the piece draws inspiration from pioneering 19th century Black bandleaders Francis Johnson and William Appo. Choreography, improvisation and storytelling are used to explore how dance connected people across despite self-imposed boundaries, including race, class and community.

‘Romeo & Juliet’

Where : Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.

: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St. When : Thursday, April 30 – Sunday, May 10

: Thursday, April 30 – Sunday, May 10 How much: $29 and up

You’re familiar with these star-crossed lovers, I presume? But you may not be familiar with the Philadelphia Ballet’s version of arguably Shakespeare’s most famous play. Choreographed by resident artist Juliano Nunes and set to Sergei Prokofiev’s score, this production breathes new life into the story of two young lovers caught between feuding families. The result is meant to be an immersive performance that honors the original while viewing one of fiction’s most enduring love stories through a contemporary lens.

Copland’s American Inspiration

Where : Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Thursday, April 30 – Saturday, May 2

: Thursday, April 30 – Saturday, May 2 How much: $29 and up

Anchored by Aaron Copland’s Symphony No. 3, which incorporates “Fanfare for the Common Man,” and under the direction of Matthias Pintscher, this program also weaves in contemporary and cinematic elements, including excerpts from John Williams’ “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and Pintscher’s solo “Assonanza.” Award-winning violinist Leila Josefowicz, a recipient of the MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship, is also known for championing new works.

‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’

Built around 20th century jazz bandleader Fats Waller’s timeless catalog, this Tony Award-winning musical revue unfolds like a night inside a golden-era jazz club. Classics like “Honeysuckle Rose,” “The Joint Is Jumpin’” and “I Can’t Give You Anything but Love,” are part of the show, which featured the late actress Nell Carter, André De Shields and Ken Page in its inaugural Broadway run. Three-time Barrymore Award winner and Philly native Amina Robinson directs.

‘Bat Out of Hell: The Musical’

In 1977, the late singer/actor Meat Loaf released his second album, “Bat Out of Hell.” With songs like “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and the title track, the rock opera delivered, becoming one of the best-selling albums of all time. The stage production, here in Philly for just two shows, takes that lead and runs with it with an eight-piece band and a theatrical production worthy of the worlds created within the music.

Table Sessions: Krystal Sontamayor

Part of Journey Arts’ ongoing Table Sessions series, this is the second night of an event built around engagement. This session is definitely engaging. Where else can you see Mariposas Galácticas, a kumbia/klezmer/punk band, followed by a screening of filmmaker Kristal Sotomayor’s award-winning short film “Expanding Sanctuary,” the story of an immigrant mother’s fight for safety and stability? A shared meal from James Beard Award-winning chef Cristina Martínez of South Philly Barbacoa concludes the evening.

Jesse Krimes: Elegy Quilts

Where : Fabric Workshop and Museum, 1214 Arch St.

: Fabric Workshop and Museum, 1214 Arch St. When : Friday, May 1 – Sunday, Nov. 1, opening reception May 1, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Friday, May 1 – Sunday, Nov. 1, opening reception May 1, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Pay as you wish

The opening celebration for Elegy Quilts offers a first look at a new exhibit centered around incarceration and its impact on individuals and society. Centered on the work of multidisciplinary artist Jesse Krimes, the event invites audiences to engage with quilt-based pieces that draw on his own incarceration and those of others who are currently or formerly part of the penal system. Krimes will be on-site for an artist talk before the reception.

Dual Heritage Month Celebration

Where : Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, 101 S. Independence Mall E.

: Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, 101 S. Independence Mall E. When : Sunday, May 3, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

: Sunday, May 3, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

A celebration of unity, history and shared cultural pride, it brings communities together to honor the overlapping observances of Jewish American Heritage Month and Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. This annual gathering is rooted in the idea that cultural identity is not isolated but deeply interconnected, shaped through dialogue, exchange and collective memory. Families can expect a mix of live performances, hands-on art activities, music and cultural demonstrations that reflect both traditions.

Kids

Dìa del Niño

Where : FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Ave. & S. Broad Street.

: FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Ave. & S. Broad Street. When : Thursday, April 30, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

: Thursday, April 30, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. How much: Free

Celebrate children in this important but lesser-known Mexican tradition. Attendees can expect games, music and other activities to celebrate the youngest inheritors of tradition, family and culture.

Wild Horizon Festival

Where : Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When : Saturday, May 2, Sunday, May 3, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: Saturday, May 2, Sunday, May 3, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Free

You don’t have to be a circus performer to prize movement and connection. This festival was developed by a collective of artists and producers in performance and circus arts, with the intention of breaking down the barrier between audience and performers. Attendees can expect a rotating lineup of performances along with roaming acts, short-form dance pieces, physical comedy, workshops and site-specific performance installations. Pro tip: All events are free, but encourage registration. All ages are welcome, and you don’t need to bring a child to participate.

Children’s Day

Shofuso hosts an all-day celebration for children with multiple special performances and activities rooted in Japanese tradition. Origami, koinbori making and other paper crafts will be taught. You can try your hand at kimono dressing as well. Kamishibai storytellers and a performance by the Keystone Japan Club are also happening throughout the day.

Food & Drink

Cinco De Mayo Celebration

Where : Gather Food Hall, 3025 Market St.

: Gather Food Hall, 3025 Market St. When : Saturday, May 2, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

: Saturday, May 2, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. How much: Free, with RSVP

Cinco de Mayo comes early to University City with an event at the newly minted Gather Food Hall. Opening on Halloween last year, the Hall’s mission is to give out 5,000 free meals to food-insecure college students. The party promises “reggaeton” and “packed dance floors,” so sign up before it hits capacity.

Sports

Broad Street Run

Where : Olney Transportation Center to the Philadelphia Navy Yard

: Olney Transportation Center to the Philadelphia Navy Yard When : Sunday, May 3, 7 a.m. start

: Sunday, May 3, 7 a.m. start How much: Registration has ended for participants, but cheering runners on is free

First launched in 1980, the race was created with the modest concept to promote fitness in cheesesteak-eating Philadelphians. Over time, it grew into the largest 10-mile race in the United States. Beyond the race, the run encourages community pride, personal achievement and the American Cancer Society, among other charities. Registration is now closed, but we’re told the best places to watch and cheer on participants are here, along with other race info.

Music

Sing Us Home Festival

Where : Venice Island Performing Arts & Recreation Center, 7 Lock St.

: Venice Island Performing Arts & Recreation Center, 7 Lock St. When : Friday, May 1 – Sunday, May 3

: Friday, May 1 – Sunday, May 3 How much: $70 and up

Local musician Dave Hause thought it would be a great idea to bring his musician friends together for a celebration of punk, indie rock and folk. But unlike many others with a dream to create something big, he actually pulled it off. Now in its fourth year, Sing Us Home is a three-day gathering that blends big-name indie and punk artists with local acts. This year’s lineup features headliners The Menzingers and The Mountain Goats, along with an Augustines reunion set, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Ted Leo, The Flatliners, Apes of the State and Emily Wolfe. Brian Fallon performs at an Ardmore Music Hall afterparty Sunday night.

The Afghan Whigs: 40th Anniversary Tour with Mercury Web

Where : Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St.

: Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. When : Friday, May 1, 8 p.m.

: Friday, May 1, 8 p.m. How much: $52.07

The Afghan Whigs bring four decades of genre-defying sound to Philly on their 40th anniversary tour. Formed in Cincinnati in 1986 and led by Greg Dulli, the band carved out a singular lane in the ‘90s by fusing grunge with soul, R&B and cinematic storytelling. Albums like “Gentlemen” and “Black Love” are now viewed as critical touchstones of the era. After disbanding in 2001, they reunited in 2012. Their most recent releases, the singles “House of I” and “Duvateen” earlier this year, may mean another album is on the way.

Dates to look out for

Dave Matthews Band, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion: Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11.

If you’re a Dave Matthews fan, we figure you already know they’re back for another summer jam on the water, but if you want to check them out for the first time, here’s your chance.

TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue: It’s Iconic Tour, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion: Sunday, Sept. 13

Like New Edition, Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton, these ladies have figured out that going on tour as a strong trio beats those solo dates. Heads up, if you want to relive the MTV era, and who doesn’t?