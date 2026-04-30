The Menzingers and The Mountain Goats to headline Sing Us Home Festival in Manayunk this weekend

The festival, the brainchild of Philadelphia’s own Dave Hause, serves as a homecoming for the musician, who grew up in the Roxborough-Manayunk area.

Dave Hause performing

Singer-songwriter Dave Hause told WHYY News that he's planning to perform up to 60 songs at this year's festival. Here he is at last year's event on May 3, 2025, performing "Trusty Chords" by Hot Water Music. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

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The annual Sing Us Home Festival in Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood is gearing up for three days of performances at Venice Island, bringing thousands of people from across the globe together for tunes and croons.

The brainchild of Philadelphia’s own Dave Hause celebrates its fourth year with headliners The Menzingers and The Mountain Goats. Ticket sales have been the strongest the event has seen so far, Hause said, putting the festival close to the venue’s 3,000-person capacity.

“It’s really exciting to know it’s taken hold, it’s become something people look forward to,” he said. “We’ve got people coming from like 30 states and 20 countries … It’s amazing to hear Germans and people over in Austria and England say, ‘I can’t wait to be in Manayunk.’ I’m like, ‘You know there are people in South Philly who never make it to Manayunk.’”

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The festival is split into two parts: Friday night focuses on singer-songwriters, while Saturday and Sunday focus more on punk rock.

“I kind of came of age when Lollapalooza was out. You could be just as excited about seeing Tori Amos as you would Jane’s Addiction or Public Enemy,” Hause said. “We love music, and we just want it to feel good and be fun.”

Sing Us Home Festival lineup
The fourth annual Sing Us Home Festival returns to Manayunk from May 1-3 featuring The Menzingers and The Mountain Goats as headliners. (Graphic via Sing Us Home’s website)

Hause himself will also play five sets, starting with the Hause Family Campfire featuring Ted Leo, Will Hoge and Jenny Owen Youngs.

“It’s kind of like we’re forming a band over the months leading into it,” Hause said. “We rehearse it once or twice, and then we’re up there on stage, so you’re walking a tight rope.”

On a more personal note for Hause, the festival also serves as a family reunion, since he grew up in the Roxborough-Manayunk area.

“To sort of make a holiday in our original neighborhood area where we grew up, which is a working-class place, and celebrate all of us just being together and music and great food and great beer if you’re into that,” Hause said. “There’s something that’s really sweet about that.”

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Tickets for the festival start at $70. VIP passes are sold out, but those interested can sign up for the waitlist if more become available.

Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem will perform at the Sing Us Home Festival afterparty Sunday at Ardmore Music Hall at 8 p.m. Tickets for that performance start at $47.61, including fees.

a graphic previewing Brian Fallon's performance
Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem will perform at the festival’s afterparty on Sunday at 8 p.m. at Ardmore Music Hall. (Graphic via Sing Us Home’s website)

Big Boy Brass will be performing throughout the festival grounds as the event’s “artist at large.”

Below is the lineup and set times:

Main Stage

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Friday: Doors open at 5 p.m.

Saturday: Doors open at noon

Sunday: Doors open at noon

VIP Stage

Friday: Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

  • Opening ceremony: 4:30 p.m.
  • Afterparty: a salute to Lilith Fair, performed by Dave Hause and friends, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday: Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Sunday: Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

  • Rick Barry: 2:45 p.m.
  • Jared Hurt and Tim Hause: 4:15 p.m.

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About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

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