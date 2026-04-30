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The annual Sing Us Home Festival in Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood is gearing up for three days of performances at Venice Island, bringing thousands of people from across the globe together for tunes and croons.

The brainchild of Philadelphia’s own Dave Hause celebrates its fourth year with headliners The Menzingers and The Mountain Goats. Ticket sales have been the strongest the event has seen so far, Hause said, putting the festival close to the venue’s 3,000-person capacity.

“It’s really exciting to know it’s taken hold, it’s become something people look forward to,” he said. “We’ve got people coming from like 30 states and 20 countries … It’s amazing to hear Germans and people over in Austria and England say, ‘I can’t wait to be in Manayunk.’ I’m like, ‘You know there are people in South Philly who never make it to Manayunk.’”

The festival is split into two parts: Friday night focuses on singer-songwriters, while Saturday and Sunday focus more on punk rock.

“I kind of came of age when Lollapalooza was out. You could be just as excited about seeing Tori Amos as you would Jane’s Addiction or Public Enemy,” Hause said. “We love music, and we just want it to feel good and be fun.”

Hause himself will also play five sets, starting with the Hause Family Campfire featuring Ted Leo, Will Hoge and Jenny Owen Youngs.

“It’s kind of like we’re forming a band over the months leading into it,” Hause said. “We rehearse it once or twice, and then we’re up there on stage, so you’re walking a tight rope.”

On a more personal note for Hause, the festival also serves as a family reunion, since he grew up in the Roxborough-Manayunk area.

“To sort of make a holiday in our original neighborhood area where we grew up, which is a working-class place, and celebrate all of us just being together and music and great food and great beer if you’re into that,” Hause said. “There’s something that’s really sweet about that.”