During the set, Hause brought up Eric Bazilian from The Hooters, a noted favorite of longtime Philadelphia DJ Pierre Robert, who passed away last year. Bazilian thanked Hause for the opportunity before performing “And We Danced.”

“When Dave asked me to do this, I said, ‘Well, what do you want me to do?’ And he said, ‘Whatever you want,’” Bazilian said. “So, I said, ‘Well, you know, I just finished writing a new song, and it’s about the human condition… It’s about nine minutes long… Would that be okay?’ He said, ‘Sure, anything you want.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, not tonight.’”

Hause thanked the crowd for coming out to the “campfire” before the temporary band closed the set with a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark.”

“I want to thank you for being part of our tradition. We accidentally made our own little holiday in Philadelphia,” Hause said.