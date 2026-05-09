From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

To celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary, Philadelphia-based early music ensemble Tempesta di Mare is reviving what it calls the first grand musical gesture of American independence: “America Independent, or The Temple of Minerva,” by Francis Hopkinson.

The ensemble will perform the oratorio, written by the Declaration of Independence signer and noted composer, on Thursday, May 14, at Arch Street Meeting house, as part of its “Soundtrack of Independence,” a series of concerts of early American music. Co-director Gwyn Roberts said Hopkinson’s composition is a pastiche of music popular at that time.

“He took music that was written by two of the absolute favorite composers in America at the time, Handel and Arn, from preexisting popular operas and oratorios,” she said. “This was a way of communicating both to a public, but also to some very specific invited guests who were in charge of both the French and the American armies, what his sentiments were.”

On Dec. 11, 1781, Gen. George Washington with his wife Martha, Maj. Gen. Nathanael Greene with his wife Catherine, and selected others were received by the French diplomat in Philadelphia, Maj. Gen. Anne-César de La Luzerne, to hear “The Temple of Minerva.” It was barely two months after Washington’s victory at Yorktown. That night, the Roman goddess Minerva delivered a hopeful prediction to a war whose end was in sight.

“She with France in friendship joined

Shall opposing powers defy

Thus united, thus combined

Heaven will bless this sacred tie.”

The performance at the time was likely modest, a small chamber ensemble with a limited audience. Hopkinson later admitted it was “not very elegant poetry, but the entertainment consisted in the music and went off very well.”

The oratorio then disappeared for almost 200 years. The reasons why are a bit icky.