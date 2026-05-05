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The yellowed letter made its way across the Atlantic Ocean, from London to Philadelphia, in early 1774.

In it, Benjamin Franklin sent a brief greeting to his wife, Deborah Read Franklin, noting that he had just written her another letter that he had sent along with an earlier ship.

“But as I know you like to have a letter by every ship,” Franklin wrote in smooth, flowing strokes. “I add this line by Captain Faulkner, just to let you know that I continue, thanks to God, in good health and spirit, and propose setting my face homeward in May next, God willing.”

The letter is signed, “I am ever your affectionate husband, B. Franklin.”

Franklin did indeed return to Philadelphia in May 1775, but by that time, his wife had passed away, following complications from a stroke.

This letter is part of a selection of prized Franklin materials currently on display at The Library Company of Philadelphia. The items are part of the extensive Jay T. Snider collection of Benjamin Franklin, which will be auctioned off at Sotheby’s in June.

“I have collected rare Americana for 46 years, and my greatest joy was in studying the most remarkable American, Benjamin Franklin,” Snider said in a statement. “I am so pleased that it is now in Sotheby’s expert hands, where evermore valuable information will be added, for the benefit of the next owners and our understanding of American history.”

Snider has been a collector for decades, previously interested in items relating to American history in general, then Philadelphia, before ultimately focusing on Franklin.

“I used to say that Jay narrowed his focus,” said Selby Kiffer, the international senior specialist for books and manuscripts at Sotheby’s. “But I realize when you get to Benjamin Franklin, it’s not narrow at all. It’s as broad as it can possibly be.”

Kiffer said the highlights chosen for the brief exhibit at The Library Company speak to Franklin’s inseparable bond with the city.

“You can’t think of Franklin without thinking of Philadelphia,” he said. “Conversely, you can’t think of Philadelphia without thinking of Ben.”