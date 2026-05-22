From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Slathering your face and body in a goopy or filmy white sunscreen every time you’re exposed to the sun, and having to reapply it every couple of hours, can sometimes feel like hard work, but Philadelphia dermatologists say it’s well worth it to maintain healthy skin and prevent skin cancer.

Federal regulators are considering approving bemotrizinol, a new ingredient for sunscreen products in the United States, which health experts say produces a more stable and long-lasting topical agent.

Sunscreens containing this ingredient are already used in Asia, Europe and Australia.

Dermatologists say adopting it here could make it easier for people to follow sunscreen guidelines and achieve adequate protection against sun damage in the near future.

“This is a really big win, because we’ve only had kind of limited ingredients to work with,” said Dr. Joanna Walker, director of the Rare and Advanced Skin Cancer Clinic at Penn Medicine. “It’s been since 1999 that a new ingredient was approved for use, so [we’re] super excited that we’re making progress in this.”

The Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing safety and efficacy data for bemotrizinol. It could issue final approval for the ingredient as early as this summer.