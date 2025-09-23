President Donald Trump says his administration has an “answer to autism.” At a White House press conference on Monday, the president, joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., linked autism to acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, when taken during pregnancy. Trump advised pregnant women to “fight like hell not to take it” except in extreme cases. RFK Jr. added that the FDA will begin issuing recommendations to physicians and update safety labeling.

On Monday, the FDA itself was far more measured in its messaging. It sent a letter to doctors, noting:

“While an association between acetaminophen and autism has been described in many studies, a causal relationship has not been established and there are contrary studies in the scientific literature.”

Many scientists dispute any connection between autism and acetaminophen, one of the most commonly used drugs in the world. They argue that the causes of autism are complex and multifaceted. And physicians are warning that avoiding what they consider a safe, well-studied medication could pose greater risks to pregnant women.

This episode: What do we actually know about the causes of autism? What roles do genetics and environment play? And are we, as President Trump claims, in the midst of an “autism crisis”?

