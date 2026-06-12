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Camden residents and advocates from nearby municipalities called on City Council during a meeting Thursday to permanently shut down EMR, a scrap metal recycler whose facilities in Camden have been the site of over a dozen fires since 2020.

Council members passed a resolution Thursday supporting a statement that city, county and state elected officials had made May 29 after the latest fire at EMR’s scrap metal shredding facility along the Delaware River in Camden’s Waterfront South neighborhood. The statement called on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Camden County Health Department and other agencies with jurisdiction to shut down the facility.

Rosemari Hicks, a resident of Merchantville, New Jersey, who owns Nuanced Cafe on Market Street in Camden, said the city should go further.

“We need to take a step back and quit kicking the can down the road or asking somebody else to do what we should be doing ourselves,” she said. “Somebody needs to be strong enough to say no more.”

The city of Camden suspended EMR’s junkyard license for its shredder facility last week and issued the site a cease operations order. The city’s suspension will be reevaluated after 30 days, according to the notice sent to the company.

Kristin Schrum, a parent of young children who lives in the Waterfront South neighborhood, said her “level of fear” has gone down since EMR’s shredder ceased operating after the May 29 fire and the city suspended the facility’s license.

“If a fire truck goes by, now I do not have to look out the window to know that it’s not going to EMR,” she said.