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New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has signed the Fair Price Protection Act, legislation designed to protect consumers from surveillance pricing, which tracks an individual’s location, income and browsing history to help determine a price for merchandise.

The law covers goods, commodities, services or activities and other items sold to the public.

Same item, higher price

Sherrill said surveillance pricing weaponizes your data against you.

“Companies figure out where you live, where you shop and even what you’re Googling and they use that data to calculate specific, often higher prices for items you need, without your knowledge,” she said.

The governor said that means you may pay more for the same item than someone else ahead of you on the checkout line.

“Surveillance pricing essentially gives Big Brother a look into your shopping cart. It’s incredibly expensive and it’s invasive,” Sherrill said.

Consumer Reports examined pricing at grocery chains and found that many items are priced differently for various shoppers, with some consumers paying as much as 23% more for identical items at the same store.

“Over the course of a year a family could spend $1,200 more for groceries, just because of an invisible algorithm. That’s just wrong,” Sherrill said.