From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

On a recent Thursday afternoon, Mercer County, New Jersey resident Sharon Horne stopped by the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, known as TASK, for lunch. While eating meatballs, rice and mixed vegetables, she said the food was quite good and the atmosphere was relaxing.

“They treat me like family, with respect, and I love them for that, and that’s what I’ve been looking for, people that care for the community,” Horne said.

She said anyone who is hungry can get fed.

“This is an open community for anybody, and there ain’t no such thing as, ‘One gets this, one gets that.’ They all gotta get equal,” Horne added.

Horne is currently unemployed, but she said her prospects are bright to get a job.

“I would recommend people come here, it’s wonderful,” she said. “They also help you with IDs, Social Security, housing, everything you want, they got it here.”

Amy Flynn, CEO of the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, said as poverty rates rise, demand for food has been increasing about 30% a year, every year, since the COVID-19 pandemic, and the kitchen is now preparing almost 13,000 meals a week.

“Over the last year we served more meals than ever. We served over 675,000 meals in the last calendar year, the most ever in the history of the organization,” Flynn said.

She believes there has been a major surge in food insecurity, and hunger is everywhere, not just in Trenton.

“So many people can identify what it means and what it feels like to be hungry, and we just see more and more of that every day,” she said.