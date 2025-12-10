From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were restored in November, but demand for assistance at New Jersey food banks continues to rise.

Recent data finds more than 1 million New Jersey residents are food insecure, a 65% increase from five years ago.

Elizabeth McCarthy, president and CEO of the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, said even before the government shutdown began, more people were asking for help. When SNAP benefits were frozen during the recent government shutdown, things got worse.

“Our warehouse had probably three different shifts of volunteers at any given point,” she said. “We had people making sandwiches, we had meals being made that could be frozen and given out to people who might only have a microwave and not a full kitchen.”

Fred Wasiak, president and CEO of the Food Bank of South Jersey, said demand has been rising over the past year. He said any individual who needs assistance should not hesitate to ask for it.

“Things happen and we are here to support families, individuals, we are here to take care of you, and your friends, family or neighbors,” he said.

He said the food bank is now supplying food to more than 200,000 people a month.

“We have over 200 pantries that we distribute food to,” Wasiak said. “They are in 70 communities within the four counties that we serve: Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem.”