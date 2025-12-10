New Jersey food banks report rising demand for help this holiday season
Recent data finds more than 1 million Garden State residents are food insecure, including 270,000 children.
From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were restored in November, but demand for assistance at New Jersey food banks continues to rise.
Recent data finds more than 1 million New Jersey residents are food insecure, a 65% increase from five years ago.
Elizabeth McCarthy, president and CEO of the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, said even before the government shutdown began, more people were asking for help. When SNAP benefits were frozen during the recent government shutdown, things got worse.
“Our warehouse had probably three different shifts of volunteers at any given point,” she said. “We had people making sandwiches, we had meals being made that could be frozen and given out to people who might only have a microwave and not a full kitchen.”
Fred Wasiak, president and CEO of the Food Bank of South Jersey, said demand has been rising over the past year. He said any individual who needs assistance should not hesitate to ask for it.
“Things happen and we are here to support families, individuals, we are here to take care of you, and your friends, family or neighbors,” he said.
He said the food bank is now supplying food to more than 200,000 people a month.
“We have over 200 pantries that we distribute food to,” Wasiak said. “They are in 70 communities within the four counties that we serve: Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem.”
Pennsauken resident Roma Leach started volunteering at the Food Bank of South Jersey five years ago.
“I wanted to do something to help out,” she said. “I knew the food bank did a lot for the community, so I picked them.”
Wasiak said if individuals need food, there is a “food finder” option on the food bank’s website that will direct people to a food pantry near where they live. “If you have a sense that someone is in need, please direct them to the food bank website and help out wherever you can,” he said.
He said the best way to help is by making a monetary donation, because the Food Bank of South Jersey has buying power, and every dollar that’s donated equals two meals.
McCarthy agreed. “It makes more sense from a strictly resource perspective, because we have such buying power,” she said. “What we can buy with a dollar is more than the average person can buy with a dollar and then donate.”
She said donations of sought-after food are also great. “What’s best is items that are shelf-stable, but [also] a lot of proteins, things that are nutrient-dense.”
McCarthy said New Jersey residents need to understand that food insecurity is not someone else’s issue.
“I think people have a vision of hunger as Newark or Atlantic City. Every single zip code in the state of New Jersey has a food insecure population, every single one,” she said.
She said these days, someone who’s doing okay can suddenly get in trouble. “They have a medical emergency, or their car breaks down or someone gets laid off, and you realize just how close most people are to the surface.”
Leach continues to help prepare food for those in need. She has also helped with community nutrition events and speaking to the public about supporting the Food Bank of South Jersey with donations.
“You see so many people struggling,” she said. “I feel like this is the least I can do to lend a hand and make some kind of a difference.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.