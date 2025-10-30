From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

As the federal government shutdown continues, states across the U.S. are bracing for at least a temporary pause in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments starting next month.

SNAP provides food assistance for 42 million people nationwide. About 1 in 8 Americans relies on the program. Among them are more than 800,000 people in New Jersey. Almost half are children, nearly 1 in 3 have a disability and 1 in 5 are “senior citizens,” according to the New Jersey Department of Human Services.

Across South Jersey, roughly 130,000 residents rely on SNAP, according to the Food Bank of South Jersey. Camden County is home to about 75,000 recipients.

Here’s what to know about November SNAP payments, where to find alternative food resources and how to help.

Will SNAP payments definitely be frozen in November?

Federal food aid will not go out on Nov. 1, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Congress and President Donald Trump could strike a deal to end the federal shutdown that began Oct. 1, but a delay in benefits could still be possible.

The Trump administration won’t tap contingency funds to keep food aid flowing, according to a USDA memo obtained by The Associated Press, stating that the funds are “not legally available to cover regular benefits.” The assessment is a departure from the agency’s shutdown lapse plan, which says “Congressional intent is evident that SNAP’s operations should continue” in the event of a shutdown.

On Tuesday, more than two dozen states sued the Trump administration over its refusal to fund food stamps during the shutdown. New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro are among those who signed onto the lawsuit.

New Jersey’s U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim were among Democratic lawmakers to urge the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release contingency funds for partial SNAP benefits. Gov. Phil Murphy similarly called for contingency funds to be used.

“These decisions are putting families across our state in impossible positions, forcing them to choose between feeding their children, affording life-saving medications, or paying rent,” Murphy said in a statement. “We see this for what it is – a clear abandonment of America’s working- and middle-class families.”

U.S. Senate Republicans were considering a bill to keep SNAP funding flowing, introduced by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, of Missouri, but Hawley has said he does not expect it to pass. Senate Republicans are expected to block a Democratic bill that would allow SNAP benefits to continue past Nov. 1.

Camden County commissioners will host a food drive, Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said in a statement on behalf of the board and U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross. He encouraged residents to also donate to local food banks and partners, many of which have already seen a rise in demand since 2020.

“As a team we are dedicated to supporting our residents through this time of uncertainty,” he said. “While our community is fortunate to have resources like the Food Bank of South Jersey, Cathedral Kitchen, and Mighty Writers to help combat food insecurity, we anticipate that these organizations and others will face increased strain if SNAP benefits are not reinstated and federal employees continue to go without pay.”

New Jersey officials expect previously allocated SNAP benefits to remain accessible in November and are encouraging beneficiaries to check their NJFamiliesFirst.com accounts before heading to the grocery store. Recipients may also contact NJFamiliesFirst at 800-997-3333.

SNAP recipients may receive eligibility notices, according to the state; however, if the federal shutdown continues into November, SNAP benefits will not be posted to Families First EBT cards on time.

Other state programs, like Work First New Jersey and the Child Care Assistance Program, will not be impacted by the shutdown, according to NJ SNAP.