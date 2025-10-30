75,000 Camden County residents rely on SNAP. Here’s how to find alternative food resources — and how to help — amid the government shutdown
About 1 in 8 Americans relies on the food assistance program. Among them are more than 800,000 New Jerseyans, with roughly 130,000 recipients across South Jersey.
As the federal government shutdown continues, states across the U.S. are bracing for at least a temporary pause in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments starting next month.
SNAP provides food assistance for 42 million people nationwide. About 1 in 8 Americans relies on the program. Among them are more than 800,000 people in New Jersey. Almost half are children, nearly 1 in 3 have a disability and 1 in 5 are “senior citizens,” according to the New Jersey Department of Human Services.
Across South Jersey, roughly 130,000 residents rely on SNAP, according to the Food Bank of South Jersey. Camden County is home to about 75,000 recipients.
Here’s what to know about November SNAP payments, where to find alternative food resources and how to help.
Will SNAP payments definitely be frozen in November?
Federal food aid will not go out on Nov. 1, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Congress and President Donald Trump could strike a deal to end the federal shutdown that began Oct. 1, but a delay in benefits could still be possible.
The Trump administration won’t tap contingency funds to keep food aid flowing, according to a USDA memo obtained by The Associated Press, stating that the funds are “not legally available to cover regular benefits.” The assessment is a departure from the agency’s shutdown lapse plan, which says “Congressional intent is evident that SNAP’s operations should continue” in the event of a shutdown.
On Tuesday, more than two dozen states sued the Trump administration over its refusal to fund food stamps during the shutdown. New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro are among those who signed onto the lawsuit.
New Jersey’s U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim were among Democratic lawmakers to urge the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release contingency funds for partial SNAP benefits. Gov. Phil Murphy similarly called for contingency funds to be used.
“These decisions are putting families across our state in impossible positions, forcing them to choose between feeding their children, affording life-saving medications, or paying rent,” Murphy said in a statement. “We see this for what it is – a clear abandonment of America’s working- and middle-class families.”
U.S. Senate Republicans were considering a bill to keep SNAP funding flowing, introduced by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, of Missouri, but Hawley has said he does not expect it to pass. Senate Republicans are expected to block a Democratic bill that would allow SNAP benefits to continue past Nov. 1.
Camden County commissioners will host a food drive, Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said in a statement on behalf of the board and U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross. He encouraged residents to also donate to local food banks and partners, many of which have already seen a rise in demand since 2020.
“As a team we are dedicated to supporting our residents through this time of uncertainty,” he said. “While our community is fortunate to have resources like the Food Bank of South Jersey, Cathedral Kitchen, and Mighty Writers to help combat food insecurity, we anticipate that these organizations and others will face increased strain if SNAP benefits are not reinstated and federal employees continue to go without pay.”
New Jersey officials expect previously allocated SNAP benefits to remain accessible in November and are encouraging beneficiaries to check their NJFamiliesFirst.com accounts before heading to the grocery store. Recipients may also contact NJFamiliesFirst at 800-997-3333.
SNAP recipients may receive eligibility notices, according to the state; however, if the federal shutdown continues into November, SNAP benefits will not be posted to Families First EBT cards on time.
Other state programs, like Work First New Jersey and the Child Care Assistance Program, will not be impacted by the shutdown, according to NJ SNAP.
Where can I find alternative free food resources in the Camden area?
Below is a list of sites offering free food throughout Camden County:
Food Bank of South Jersey
The Food Bank of South Jersey provides food to those in need in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem counties. Resources offered by its more than 300 partners can be searched via location on its website. The food bank also hosts regular mobile and school food pantries.
Community Food Bank of New Jersey
The Community Food Bank of New Jersey provides information about food resources offered by its partners in a searchable directory. Community members can also text “FindFood” for information in English or “Comida” for information in Spanish to 908-224-7776 to learn more via text. Jersey residents can also call a multilingual Food Assistance Line at 908-838-4831.
Other resources
- New Jersey state government has a list of food resources organized by county
- NJ 211 search by location: Food pantries | Soup kitchens | Home-delivered meals | Formula/baby food
- Local help is also available by calling 211
How can I help South Jersey residents experiencing food insecurity?
Plenty of local organizations — from food banks and pantries to community fridges and grassroots coalitions — are dedicated to fighting food insecurity throughout South Jersey.
Those interested in helping curb food insecurity may donate, volunteer or otherwise partner with any number of related organizations.
Below is a small handful in the South Jersey region:
The Food Bank of South Jersey
Community members can donate money, volunteer to pack and sort food donations, assist with distribution and help with events or skills-based opportunities. The organization also accepts food and reusable bag donations.
Community Food Bank of New Jersey
Those interested may sign up to volunteer online. Community Food Bank of New Jersey also accepts monetary donations as well as donated food and goods.
A SNAP funding freeze would follow separate federal cuts and new work requirements. How would food banks be further impacted?
Food banks across the U.S. were hurting before the federal government shutdown.
The massive tax and spending bill passed by Republicans in July included major cuts to SNAP.
The legislation extended Trump’s 2017 multitrillion-dollar tax cuts and cut Medicaid and food stamps by $1.2 trillion.
The so-called “big, beautiful bill” also included new work requirements for SNAP. Adult recipients under 55 who don’t have children must now prove they work or volunteer at least 20 hours a week. In November, veterans and people between 55 and 64 must also comply with the change.
SNAP eligibility was also removed for some immigrants, including refugees.
Separately, the ongoing government shutdown has left roughly 22,000 federal workers in the state without pay. Nearly 8,000 active military members are also at risk of missing a paycheck this week.
A surge in demand due to paused SNAP benefits and shutdown furloughs would likely exacerbate existing pressure on local food banks.
