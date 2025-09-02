New work requirements for SNAP recipients take effect

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Chris Parks started using food stamps more than five years ago, when she left her job to care for her brother, who is a kidney transplant recipient and has an intellectual disability.

The Philadelphia resident said receiving food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to help pay for groceries frees up her wallet for other expenses, such as medical bills.

“It really helps, especially now with prices fluctuating at the various markets. A lot of times, I’ll find that it’s even more challenging to find fresh, organic food at a reasonable price,” Parks said. “You shouldn’t have to feel that you have to compromise food in order to pay for other things.”

Parks said she was shocked to learn a couple weeks ago that she could be at risk of losing her SNAP benefits, because of new work requirements under the Trump administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill that takes effect on Labor Day.

Food stamp recipients must prove they work or volunteer at least 20 hours a week, leaving thousands of residents like Parks scrambling to submit documentation demonstrating they can’t work, because of a health condition or because they’re a caretaker.

“With this new requirement, which is quite complicated, we’re worried that many people may lose access to SNAP, not because they’re no longer eligible, but because they don’t get the correct piece of paper in and processed at the right time,” said Lydia Gottesfeld, an attorney at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia.