Reaction from Pennsylvania lawmakers

Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation mostly voted along party lines with U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Bucks County, aligning with Democrats in staunch opposition. In a press release, he said the Senate provisions “altered the analysis” for his constituents.

“The original House language was written in a way that protected our community; the Senate amendments fell short of our standard. I believe in, and will always fight for, policies that are thoughtful, compassionate, and good for our community,” Fitzpatrick said. “It is this standard that will always guide my legislative decisions.”

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Philadelphia, ripped what he called the “Reverse Robin Hood” bill in a statement shortly after the House vote.

“Trump and his House Republican enablers’ bill will pile on work documentation requirements – basically, more paperwork – that will kick millions of Americans off Medicaid,” Evans said. “This program is vital for kids, seniors, and many people who are unable to work because of disabilities, illness, school, or serving as a caregiver for children or other relatives.”

U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Delaware County, called GOP justification of the bill “lies.”

In a statement, she highlighted the impact on health care institutions in Pennsylvania, many of which serve low-income and rural communities.

“This morning, the first of many medical centers announced that it would close as a result of the looming cuts in this bill,” Scanlon said. “Many more will close and be forced to cut back services, as will hospitals and nursing homes here and across the country. Because of the bill’s cuts to the ACA, costs will go up for premiums, deductibles, and copays–even for people with private insurance. All so millionaires and billionaires and Fortune 500 companies can pay less in taxes. Who in their right mind thinks this is a fair deal for the American people? It is indefensible, morally and economically.”

U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Montgomery County, took to X to bash the bill.

“At a time when too many Americans struggle to afford basic goods, Republicans chose to appease their rich friends while the poorest among us pay,” Dean said.