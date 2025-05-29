From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A small crowd of people at the corner of Market and 20th streets in Philadelphia held signs and banners that read “Keep Cancer Care Affordable” and “No Coverage, No Care.”

“No cuts to Medicaid! No cuts to Medicaid!” the protestors shouted.

A coalition of cancer survivors, health care providers, disability advocates, social services organizations and nonprofits rallied outside of Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Dave McCormick’s Philadelphia office to demand that he and other lawmakers reject proposed federal cuts to the Medicaid health insurance program for people with low incomes.

A massive budget bill, named the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, that proposes cuts and rule changes to several large government-funded programs, including Medicaid, is now before the U.S. Senate following its passage in the House of Representatives last week.

The bill would require states to implement Medicaid work requirements for most childless adults, conduct more frequent eligibility checks based on a person’s income and address and enact cost sharing up to $35 per health service for some adults and care.

President Donald Trump and GOP leaders have said that cuts to Medicaid target what they call waste, fraud and abuse. But local health care providers, patients and advocates say these funding cuts and requirements could directly affect nearly 240,000 Pennsylvanians.

“[The bill] represents the single largest cut to Medicaid ever, marking a clear and dangerous step toward a sicker Pennsylvania,” said Donna Greco, government relations director for Pennsylvania at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.