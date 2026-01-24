From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Health care workers in the Philadelphia area are calling on federal lawmakers to prevent impending funding cuts to Medicaid, a safety net insurance program for people with low incomes, before they officially take effect next year.

They warn that new restrictions on eligibility and cuts to reimbursement funding will hurt struggling hospitals and vulnerable communities the most, as well as widen gaps in health care access at a time when demand for services continues to rise.

“People are going to lose hospitals and health care systems in the areas that they live, so it’s going to affect everyone,” said Peggy Malone, a registered nurse and union board member at the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, or PASNAP. “We really need to send the message now to our legislators that they have got to act and they have got to act quickly.”

More than 100 union members and advocates from a dozen organizations and groups gathered in Philadelphia on Thursday to decry the coming changes, which were passed by Congress in the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill” last summer.

Medicaid participants face new work requirements and eligibility paperwork requests beginning next January.

An estimated 310,000 Pennsylvanians could lose coverage in the program under the new rules, according to the Pennsylvania Health Law Project.

The legislation will also limit the way states can raise funds to pay for their portion of Medicaid expenses and reimbursements to hospitals, clinics and providers. Experts say states will likely have to make cuts at the local level.