From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For the past year, Lily McCausland has taken full advantage of having a health insurance plan that costs her $0 a month in premium payments, “which felt like winning the lottery.”

The 29-year-old lives in Philadelphia, where she works full time at a small printing company. Her job doesn’t have to offer health benefits. Last year, she was able to sign up for insurance through Pennie, Pennsylvania’s Affordable Care Act marketplace, with the aid of enhanced premium tax credits.

“I got blood tests, I got every gynecological, I mean, I did things I probably didn’t really even need,” she said. “I got dental exams and my eye exams. I mean, it’s been amazing in that way.”

But people like McCausland are now scrambling to figure out how they will afford health insurance next year as premium prices rise and COVID-era boosted tax credits that help offset those costs are set to expire at the end of December.

The situation has become even bleaker, some Pennie customers say, after Congress voted to end the government shutdown last week without a deal to extend the health subsidies.

“Passionate and pissed. I’m pissed,” McCausland said. “It’s so emotional and when I see this playing out on such a big scale and these desperate people, everybody is just looking for help.”