Pennsylvanians still shopping for 2024 health insurance during the Affordable Care Act annual open enrollment period will now get a little more time to select plans this year.

The final enrollment deadline has been extended one week and will now end on Jan. 19, state officials announced Tuesday.

The original deadline of Jan. 15 fell on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and holiday observance when most local and state offices are closed.

“We have seen a record number of Pennsylvanians enrolling through Pennie. Don’t miss out,” Devon Trolley, Pennie’s executive director, said in a statement. “If you wait until you need medical care, it will be too late.”

The new deadline of Jan. 19 is the last chance for people to change their insurance coverage through Pennie, the state’s Affordable Care Act marketplace. Many residents will be automatically re-enrolled in plans if they take no other action.