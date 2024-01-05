From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

COVID-19, influenza and RSV cases are trending upward, especially following the holidays.

Many of these respiratory diseases share some of the same symptoms and signs, making it hard for people to figure out what they have and which treatments they should use.

Officials at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health have updated the services and locations of the city’s five drop-in resource hubs — places where residents can get free COVID-19 test kits, masks and information about prevention, treatment and vaccination.

These hubs are located in the neighborhoods of southeast Philadelphia, Kingsessing, Olney, Whitman and East Germantown.

Health providers there also provide over-the-counter HIV test kits, STD testing, sexual health education, harm reduction supplies like naloxone and fentanyl test strips, routine health screenings and other services.

City officials said that the resource hub currently located in Whitman Plaza at 330 W. Oregon Ave. will close later this month after Jan. 26. In the meantime, they are looking for an alternate location for this hub, which also hosts a weekly health program every Thursday for teens and young adults.

All other resource hubs will remain open Monday through Friday.