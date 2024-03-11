New Jersey ‘failed’ to have an adequate response to COVID-19 pandemic, report finds

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The long-awaited review of New Jersey’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has arrived and the state did not look good. Neither did the Federal Government.

Within the dedication statement of the 910-page report, Paul H. Zoubek of Cherry Hill-based Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP wrote, “We collectively failed as a nation and as a state to be adequately prepared.”

“Neither the State nor the Federal Government had clear, executable plans in place to respond to and manage such limited resources in an uncertain and rapidly evolving environment,” he said.

The report, dedicated to the tens of thousands of Garden State residents who died from the coronavirus, examined the actions of 31 state agencies, focusing mainly on the governor’s office, Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management, which is under the State Police.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the report “highlights numerous examples of New Jersey’s strong leadership during the crisis, and identifies gaps in preparedness and structural deficiencies that must be addressed.”

“I know New Jersey will be better off because of this review,” he said. “My administration looks forward to working with the Legislature on its recommendations.”

A ripe target compounded by inequities

According to the report, New Jersey was ripe to be hit in the first wave when COVID arrived in the United States, due to its dense population and location between New York and Philadelphia.

It confirmed scathing federal and state reviews of missteps taken to protect residents in the state’s veterans’ homes.

“We acknowledge that substantial reforms have been made to Veterans’ Homes in New Jersey, with additional changes being implemented,” the report stated. “This report reviews those reforms and makes further recommendations.”

The report also found that the pandemic worsened existing inequities in “areas where society or institutions were already weak.”

“The disproportionate mortality rate for Black and Hispanic New Jerseyans was not a result of COVID-19’s pathology, but the result of systemic inequities built into the health system long before the disease arrived,” the report said.