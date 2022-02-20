How nurses can be at the forefront of battling pandemic misinformation

It is based on a study Villarruel worked on for the National Academy of Medicine to help YouTube quickly sift through information. She found that nurses are pivotal in battling health misinformation, but they are not alone in the fight.

“We started with identifying institutions and sources of credible information like universities and health care systems, but there are also individuals and health care providers who may not abide by similar principles or have beliefs that they’re trying to promote.” Villarruel said in an interview with WHYY News. Medical professionals must have a wide knowledge base that will allow their patients to make decisions based on facts, she said.

Health and science literacy for nurses and patients is at the forefront of Villarruel’s message. She said information can be translated and simplified through nurses who have and provide access to multiple sources to their patients.

“We have to craft our messages and then we, as individuals, need to also have some level of health and science literacy, and I think we can help in garnering that as well.” Villarruel said.

In a time of quick information — when social media offers visually appealing and digestible bits in contrast to more densely worded peer-reviewed publications — making sure that the right information is conveyed can pivot the struggle with misinformation. “We need to involve the population that we’re trying to serve, to see how they receive our messages and to see what reaction they get to see if they can translate that into `What it is that I need to do in my daily life in order to take care of myself and my families?’” Villarruel said.

Villarruel’s co-author, Richard James, nursing liaison librarian and clinical outreach coordinator for the University of Pennsylvania Libraries, said one specific tool that will help combat misinformation is the CRAAP test — which stands for currency, relevance, authority, accuracy, and perspective.

“And some of these rubrics that were developed by librarians in some cases just provide users the structure for critically breaking down a piece of information and seeing what the most pertinent aspects of it are about reliability and authority credibility,” James said in an interview.

As an academic librarian, James knows that there is a great deal of outdated and unreliable information out there.

He also knows the CRAAP method can be used when evaluating information on social media.

“It’s really an outgrowth of our professional responsibilities not only to identify books and journals and websites that provide top-quality health information, but also to work with people to give them tools and processes and a context for doing the work themselves,” he said.