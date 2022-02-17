The new regulations were made in consultation with members of the business community, and Grose praised Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole for listening to their concerns.

Coronavirus infections in Philadelphia have dropped below 225 new cases per day, down 95% from the peak of the omicron-fueled wave a month ago, according to Bettigole. That, combined with other metrics, puts the city into the “mask-only” level of precaution under the new tiered system. If new cases drop to fewer than 100 per day, and hospitalizations dip below 50, along with at least one other positive measure, the mask mandate will also lift.

Making their own rules

Rob Pelszynski, owner of Mount Airy Taproom, said the announcement gave him “mixed emotions.”

On the one hand, “It was kind of nice knowing that everybody in the restaurant was vaccinated,” he said. But on the other, “It will be kind of nice to not have to be the vaccine police,” he continued.

Under the new regulations, business owners can choose to still require proof-of-vaccination to dine. But Pelszynski said that may draw conflict and that it’s much easier when the City is willing to be “the bad guy.”

Some individual businesses will continue to make their own rules.

Olivia Caceres, general manager of Martha, a bar and restaurant in Kensington, said they are not planning any changes to how they enforce COVID-19 safety just yet.

“I really long for those days of it being ‘back to normal’ but it’s not like it’s just the flip of the switch and we’re all comfortable again,” she said. Martha has staff with immunocompromised family members and so is making its decisions based on the “comfort level” of workers, according to Caceres.

The restaurant was part of an early wave of businesses that required proof-of-vaccination well before local government did. Caceres acknowledged that, because the pandemic has become so politically polarized, not all businesses want the same things.

“It really is restaurant dependent, what’s your neighborhood, what’s your community, what’s your clientele, as to whether you feel [the restrictions] are hurting or helping,” she said.