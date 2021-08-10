Zahav, Vetri join the list of Philly restaurants requiring vaccination

Two of Philadelphia’s highest profile restaurateurs will start requiring vaccination to dine in their flagship restaurants.

Zahav, the Society Hill Israeli restaurant pioneered by Chef Michael Solomonov, and Vetri Cucina, the eponymous Washington Square West restaurant of Chef Marc Vetri, have joined a growing list of establishments that will make vaccination a condition of indoor seating.

Vetri, who was a vocal critic of Philadelphia’s COVID-19 business restrictions, nodded to those restrictions as part of the motivation in an Instagram post.

“This is simply a policy based on current scientific guidance in the hopes that we can do our part to help reduce transmission and avoid further shutdowns,” he wrote. “No one wants to go back to that!”