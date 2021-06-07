Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Whether it’s going to the movies, dancing at a concert, or watching the Sixers in person at a crowded Wells Fargo Center, the region is back, baby — sort of.

As of Wednesday, Philadelphia joined the rest of the commonwealth in dropping venue capacity limits, the outdoor mask mandate, and physical distancing rules. But while some people are eager to avoid having to buy hard-boiled eggs to get a drink at the bar, others say they’re not ready for hugs and handshakes again.

Collin Sundt, for example, just became fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — as in he got his shots and waited the required two weeks — on Saturday. On his first day of “freedom,” he made the trip with friends to the Philadelphia Flower Show, which is outdoors for the first time as a pandemic precaution.

As a writer, Sundt said he’s used to working from home, but he looks forward to breaking up the monotony now that he’s protected against the virus.

“I’m not sure about being out amongst people again, but being able to go places … being able to just be out and not feel so anxious about that,” he said, adding he looks forward to taking the train out to New York City and checking out some museums the way he used to do pre-pandemic.

Like Sundt, thousands of other people flooded the flower show in its first two days of opening, some opting to keep their masks off outdoors.