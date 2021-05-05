When are COVID restrictions being lifted across the Delaware Valley?

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

As the pace of daily COVID-19 cases continues to decline and the number of vaccinations grows, states across the U.S. are planning to lift restrictions on restaurants, retail stores, and other establishments.

Here’s what you need to know about loosening restrictions across the Delaware Valley.

Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced that all COVID-19 restrictions — except mask-wearing — will be lifted after midnight on Memorial Day.

The news does not apply to Philadelphia, which has its own COVID-19 mitigation measures. Municipalities and school districts, if they so choose, may continue to implement stricter restrictions.

Restaurants and businesses will no longer have capacity limits, though face masks will be required until 70% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated.

Effective May 31, we are lifting COVID mitigation orders. The masking order will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated. Help us lift the ​masking order sooner. Find a vaccine appointment near you: https://t.co/4UeI1Bx6rO. pic.twitter.com/o2vebK3lot — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 4, 2021

“We continue to make significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and as more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with our reopening efforts,” said Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam in a statement.

As of Tuesday, more than 8.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. According to state data, 50.6% of residents have received their first vaccine dose. More than 3 million residents have been fully vaccinated.

