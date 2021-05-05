When are COVID restrictions being lifted across the Delaware Valley?
As the pace of daily COVID-19 cases continues to decline and the number of vaccinations grows, states across the U.S. are planning to lift restrictions on restaurants, retail stores, and other establishments.
Here’s what you need to know about loosening restrictions across the Delaware Valley.
Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced that all COVID-19 restrictions — except mask-wearing — will be lifted after midnight on Memorial Day.
The news does not apply to Philadelphia, which has its own COVID-19 mitigation measures. Municipalities and school districts, if they so choose, may continue to implement stricter restrictions.
Restaurants and businesses will no longer have capacity limits, though face masks will be required until 70% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated.
Effective May 31, we are lifting COVID mitigation orders.
The masking order will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated.
Help us lift the masking order sooner. Find a vaccine appointment near you: https://t.co/4UeI1Bx6rO. pic.twitter.com/o2vebK3lot
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 4, 2021
“We continue to make significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and as more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with our reopening efforts,” said Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam in a statement.
As of Tuesday, more than 8.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. According to state data, 50.6% of residents have received their first vaccine dose. More than 3 million residents have been fully vaccinated.
Here’s how to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania.
New Jersey
New Jersey will eliminate capacity limits for restaurants, businesses, and outdoor gatherings starting Wednesday, May 19.
The major step toward reopening was coordinated with the nearby states of New York and Connecticut.
People will still be required to wear masks indoors and must remain six feet apart inside businesses.
Murphy said the state would move forward with the reopenings “so long as we do not see any change or backtracking on our current path.”
Restaurants can operate at whatever indoor capacity allows them to ensure proper physical distancing, Murphy said. The new policy applies to all businesses currently under a percentage capacity cap, including gyms, casinos, and personal care businesses like salons and barbershops.
NEW: Effective May 19th, indoor capacity for large venues (1,000 or more fixed seats) can increase to 30% – with six feet of distance between ticketed groups. pic.twitter.com/tggRCzHNqt
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 3, 2021
Effective May 19th, indoor capacities for the following will be limited to a maximum of 250 people so long as social distances can be maintained:
☑️Catered events
☑️Funerals or memorial services
☑️Performances
☑️Political activities
☑️Commercial gatherings pic.twitter.com/xSUtO0m09q
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 3, 2021
Indoor catered events, memorial services and funerals, performances, and political events will be allowed to host 250 attendees as long as physical distancing is maintained.
New Jersey reopenings initially planned for next week — such as increasing outdoor gathering limits to 500 people and lifting bans on indoor bar seating and self-service food establishments — have been pushed up to Friday, May 7.
As of Tuesday, more than 7 million vaccine doses have been administered in New Jersey, with more than 3 million New Jerseyans fully vaccinated.
Here’s how to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey.
Delaware
Starting Friday, May 21, capacity limits will be lifted for Delaware restaurants, stores, churches, and other businesses, as long as they follow physical distancing requirements.
The current distance of six feet now required to prevent COVID-19 transmission will be lowered to three feet.
Residents must still wear masks indoors at Delaware establishments.
Gov. Carney: Please continue to carry a mask when restrictions are lifted. You won’t always be outdoors. pic.twitter.com/BAcNGMKWCN
— DHSS (@Delaware_DHSS) May 4, 2021
Carney said during a coronavirus briefing Tuesday that the steady decline in case counts, hospitalizations, and positivity rates led him to lift restrictions. For example, the 7-day average of daily new cases is 227. Just 10 days ago, it was over 300.
As of Tuesday, about 53% of Delawareans 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 40% are fully vaccinated.
Here’s how to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Delaware.