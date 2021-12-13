Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Since a state Supreme Court ruling on Friday threw out the Wolf administration’s school mask mandate, some Pennsylvania districts have moved forward with lifting face mask requirements.

The court ruled the mask mandate, which also applies to child care facilities, is not valid because it was imposed by Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam without legal authorization.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September reported that schools without a universal masking policy in place were more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks.

“Nationwide, counties without masking requirements saw the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases increase nearly twice as quickly during this same period,” the CDC wrote.